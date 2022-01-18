Police in Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Orange and Pepper Pike say they have elevated patrols or visibility since the Colleyville, Texas, hostage situation Jan. 15.
Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said her department is in touch with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
“They’re keeping us abreast if there’s any new developments,” Mecklenburg told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 17. “But in the meantime, I did let them know that we are increasing our visibility in those areas and keeping an eye on things.”
Officer Jamey Appell at the Beachwood Police Department said Beachwood police increased their patrols in response to the situation.
“We always do when an incident happens,” Appell told the CJN Jan. 17. “We always beef up the patrols at all of the Jewish facilities.”
He said officers are “more vigilant” as well.
He said the Federation requested additional patrols.
“It’s kind of like we’re there all the time,” Appell said. “We drive through those religious facilities all the time, whether they’re open or not.”
Orange Lieut. Mike Roberts told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Jan. 18 email also mentioned the partnership with the Federation.
"As you know, we share a close relationship with Jim Hartnett (the Federation's director of community wide security) and his security team at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland," Roberts wrote. "He was in contact with our department and internally, we were monitoring the events surrounding the Colleyville incident.
"We were also in contact with Renee Higer (executive director) at Temple Emanu El and assured her that our already frequent patrols of Temple Emanu El would continue," Roberts wrote. "Our team approach, utilization of The Secure Community Network (SCN) (the official safety and security organization for the Jewish community in North America) and operational diligence will continue for Temple Emanuel and all religious institutions in Orange Village."
Pepper Pike Chief Karl Dietz told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 18 that his department also responded immediately.
"Our partnership with the Federation is fantastic, so we all knew everything as it was happening even though it was the weekend" he said. "We immediately had special attentions."
University Heights Lt. Todd Kinley, who said he did not work during the weekend, said he was unaware of any particular steps in response.