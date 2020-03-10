The Beachwood Community Center has canceled public events from March 11 through March 19, according to a bulletin on its website.
"Recent news that three people in Cuyahoga County have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), along with concerns for the high-risk individuals who participate in our programs, have led the City of Beachwood to suspend all public programming at the Beachwood Community Center beginning Wednesday, March 11 through end-of-day on Thursday, March 19," the announcement reads. "While we have no additional information beyond what is being reported in the news, and have no proof that any carriers of COVID-19 visited City buildings (including the Community Center), we believe the concern for our residents’ and participants’ well-being necessitates this response. This situation is fluid and changeable and we will keep you updated.
"Community Services staff will be contacting participants of BCC programs," the announcement continues "The Senior Day Out luncheon scheduled for March 19 has been cancelled and refunds will be available. We will keep current participants updated as to how this will impact classes and programs."
For further informaiton, call 216-292-1970.