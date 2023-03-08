Beachwood City Council approved an ordinance authorizing Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns to purchase shade structures for the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center as part of a previously approved $1.36 million recreational facilities improvement project at its March 7 meeting.
Competitive bidding was waived for the purchase in a total amount not to exceed $157,572, as the purchase will be made under the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Program. Under the purchasing cooperative, competitive bidding requirements have already been met, according to the council agenda.
A total of 12 shelters will include roofs coated in a high-performance resin that “withstands the rigors of nature and time with its extraordinary capability to retain color and gloss,” and are also scratch resistant; highly resistant to cleaners, chemicals and wind borne abrasives; and are fully-finished in a Poli-5000 powder coating with epoxy primer, which is “the toughest, most lustrous coating in the industry,” the council agenda said. Current shelters at the aquatic center are from the same manufacturer and are original to the 20-year-old complex.
Six of the shelters will also have an attached back-to-back bench system. No additional holes will be drilled into the foundation, with no additional trip hazards. There is a 10-year warranty on the structures and powder coating.
Council president Alec Isaacson, council vice president Eric Synenberg and council members Barbara Bellin Janovitz, Joshua Mintz and June Taylor voted to approve the bid. Councilman Mike Burkons voted against. Councilwoman Danielle Shoykhet was not in attendance.
Burkons questioned the use of Sourcewell, as well as why the city decided not to use a traditional competitive bidding process over the purchasing contract.
The larger recreational services improvement project was approved at the Feb. 6 meeting, and will include the installation of six pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, one grass volleyball court and 86 community garden plots, moving the garden from its temporary home on the newly constructed site. Additionally, there will be repairs to existing tennis courts, including the removal and replacement of fence posts along the north, east and south sides, the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported.
Additionally, city council was asked to reconsider the purchase of concession stand furniture, which was also approved at the Feb. 6 meeting. The approved price, which was slated to not exceed $79,950, will not change, and competitive bidding is still being waived for the purchase as it was done through a purchasing cooperative that has already met competitive bidding requirements. A new ordinance presented reflected the fiscal year 2023 model numbers for custom items, according to the council agenda, and was reheard to clarify the most current model numbers.
The current furniture is original.
According to the council agenda, all steel components will be finished with a baked-on polyester powder coating, which offers “long-lasting protection against acids, salts and corrosive moisture,” the council agenda said. All recycled plastic components are molded 100% polyethylene, making it easier to remove stains and graffiti.
Each tabletop will be solid in structure, in an effort to stop cups from spilling. Current tables have a perforated surface, making it uneven. All tables will also have umbrella holes. The chairs will also have arm rests.
Burkons also voted against this ordinance, questioning the decision to go through a purchasing cooperative for the bid. All other council members in attendance approved the ordinance.
The pool is slated to open May 27, with membership passes going on sale March 20.