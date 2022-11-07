Beachwood City Council voted 4-3 to table an ordinance authorizing Mayor Justin Berns to retain Minc Law in Orange “to investigate anonymous, defamatory and threatening e-mails and online postings directed to or concerning senior administrative staff” at its Nov. 7 meeting.
Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings, who recommended the ordinance, told council that the main target of “at least one social media post” and “more than a few emails” has already made a hostile workplace complaint and has threatened to sue the city. He said more than one employee had complained and described the accusations contained in the postings and emails as “very explicit scandalous accusations … which even if true should not be splashed around the workplace.”
“It’s imperative we find out who or whom” is the source of the emails and postings, he said.
He said the city’s typical paths to investigating an incident such as this were blocked by the anonymity of the postings, and that the city would take “appropriate discipline” if they were made by an employee.
Berns said that claims of a hostile workplace have been made by Beachwood employees for years.
“It’s going to stop now,” he told city council, raising his voice.
He said that employees need to know “they can come into a workplace where they can feel safe.”
Council president Alec Isaacson said he wanted to move this forward as quickly as possible.
“Time is of the essence here,” he said, “We don’t have a lot of time to mess around.”
He said he was also concerned about the message a delay would send to employees.
“It’s important for us to show them that we have their backs, and by not doing this, we are going to lose critical people from this organization,” Isaacson said.
Five residents spoke at the meeting criticizing the potential expenditure of up to $25,000 to Minc Law.
“Tonight you’re voting to expend money on what feels to many of us like a witch hunt,” Shana Wallenstein told council.
In a presentation before council, Aaron Minc of Minc Law, said that acting quickly may be critical in order to be able to determine who the sources are of the emails and internet postings and that he has already done initial research with a Swiss company, which agreed to retain information.
Minc and Hastings said the source of the postings and emails claimed to have internal knowledge of city workings. Minc also said the substance of the postings and emails met the bar for libel, including falsehood and malice.
However, several council members said they had not seen the postings or emails in question.
Council also voted unanimously to strike wording in the engagement letter from Minc Law pertaining to representation to remove items from the internet, which Berns explained to the Cleveland Jewish News previously was standard language, but never intended by the city. Vice president Eric Synenberg made the motion, seconded by Isaacson.
After a little more than a one-hour discussion about the matter, council members Mike Burkons, Joshua Mintz, Danielle Shoykhet and June Taylor voted to table the item. Isaacson, Barbara Bellin Janovitz and Synenberg voted against.
This is a developing story.
Publisher’s note: Aaron Minc is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.