Beachwood City Council unanimously voted at a special meeting July 24 to engage Thrasher Dinsmore & Dolan in Cleveland for legal services of up to $25,000 for any zoning matter, specifically surrounding its proposed changes to its U-1/U-5 zoning code.
“We recognize this is a sensitive matter, and there are residents on both sides on what they’d like to see us do,” councilman Eric Synenberg said at the meeting in introducing the ordinance to authorize the charge, which was originally set for $15,000. “We decided, some of my colleagues and I, that it would be best to engage the best attorney we can to advise us to make sure we’re doing everything properly, balancing the interests of all sides, making sure we’re doing everything legally, making sure we’re not running afoul of RLUIPA or the First Amendment issues associated or should be associated (with this matter).” RLUIPA is the Religious Land Use And Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000.
Synenberg added that in those conversations, Dale Markowitz of Thrasher Dinsmore & Dolan came up as the “best lawyer” to engage for this process.
Councilwoman June Taylor suggested raising the cost to up to $25,000, noting she would “prefer we allocate enough funds for the firm to operate as professionally and expeditiously in a common-sense matter.” Her motion to amend the amount by seconded by councilwoman Danielle Shoykhet, and passed 6-0 by council. Councilman Joshua Mintz was not in attendance at the meeting.
In a letter attached to the council agenda, Markowitz outlined that his hourly rate is $450, including travel time, if applicable, and telephone calls. To the extent other attorneys, legal assistants and law clerks, if involved, their rates will vary from $100 to $450 for the most senior partners. Rates may also increase, he said.
The code changes, titled U5 Zoning Changes, specifically address places of worship and were first discussed at an April 3 council meeting as a means to attempt to bring the city’s zoning code up to date with recent changes to state laws and with recent court decisions regarding zoning in other communities, and secondly, to provide “more appropriate standards” for smaller institutional uses such as places of worship while “better protecting” the safety of users of those facilities and “better controlling” the impact of those uses in the neighborhoods they are located, the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported.
The proposed amendments also intend to expand the definition of places of worship to be more inclusive than the current definition and to be more consistent with court decisions. Additionally, the definition of “family” would be modernized and would incorporate the concept of a “single housekeeping unit,” which would “more accurately reflect today’s societal norms,” according to the agenda. The designation “residential care facility” would also be revised to comply with the Ohio Revised Code, as well as revise the uses of a U-1 Single Family Residential District designation to include “residential care facilities,” as is required by both state and federal law.
The proposed updates would also require institutions to exist on lots at least 18,000 square feet, with 100-foot frontage and have at least 10 parking spaces.
After the April 3 meeting, the changes were sent to second reading and referred to a public hearing, which was held on May 17. The changes drew both ire and support from residents at the public hearing, specifically as it relates to the house of worship designation and how it would affect home synagogues, the CJN previously reported.
The earliest council was set to discuss the changes on a third reading was June 12 due to its summer schedule of one meeting per month. But, to date, council has not placed a third reading on the agenda.
This is a developing story. To read more, visit cjn.org/beachwood.