In its fifth meeting in two weeks on Nov. 21 and after a proposed ordinance was amended, Beachwood City Council voted to engage Minc Law in Orange to provide legal services of up to $25,000 “due to senior administrative personnel receiving anonymous emails and subjected to anonymous social media posts that are untrue.”
The amended ordinance removed the words “defamatory and threatening.”
Council voted 4-3 to approve the ordinance on third reading and declaring it to be an urgent measure, which means it will take immediate effect.
Voting in favor were council president Alec Isaacson, vice president Eric Synenberg Danielle Shoykhet and Janovitz. Voting against were Mike Burkons, Joshua Mintz and June Taylor.
The vote was preceded by a contentious debate, with Synenberg saying he believed Burkons is the author of one of the anonymous emails.
“This is the third straight (police) chief who’s had unkind emails written to them using a Proton email address,” Synenberg said. “So I want to find out who it is. And if it’s somebody in the police department, they should be disciplined 100%. This is not the proper channels for them to take, to make a complaint or whistle blower complaint, using an anonymous email address.
“I want to know if it’s maybe one of my colleagues on council because maybe they shouldn’t be on council … violating their oath of office, conduct unbecoming, dereliction of duty.”
Addressing Burkons, Synenberg said, “MissMarples’ email was written exactly like you write. … I think you’re involved.”
An email written with the alias MissMarples was sent to the police chief, members of council and the Cleveland Jewish News.
In an emailed statement to the CJN following the meeting, Burkons wrote, “Eric is an attorney, so I shouldn’t have to explain this to him, but even if I did send the MissMarples email, which I didn’t, and I think he knows that because it was clearly written by someone with insider knowledge of the inner workings of the police department which I don’t have, there would be nothing illegal about that. How much money does Eric have to cost the city before he finally accepts that it isn’t a crime to criticize public officials, openly or anonymously, but using city resources to retaliate against someone who does, clearly is?”
Taylor asked how many emails were involved.
“Just give me a range,” she said.
“Ask Chief (Gary) Haba and Chief( Kelly) Stillman,” Synenberg said, adding that both received anonymous emails from Proton email addresses.
Burkons reiterated the question of how many emails or internet postings there were, “because I’m only aware of one,” he said.
Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings said he was not aware of emails going to past police chiefs.
“I’m aware of more than one since I’ve been here,” said Hastings, who was hired in May 2021.
Mintz asked, “How many were provided to Minc.”
While acknowledging there is a problem in the police department, he said that this isn’t “going to solve our problem. … Especially from what I’ve heard from a lot of residents, it’s not the best use of taxpayer dollars.”
Burkons argued against passing the ordinance.
“I think the employees who we think wrote this don’t want to know who’s behind this because they wrote it anonymously, which the First Amendment protects their ability to do so,” hs said. “I think it sends a terrible message to residents and city employees that if you send an email with anonymous criticism to us, we will hire a law firm to try to go after you, unmask you and retaliate against you.”
Janovitz suggested amending the ordinance, which council voted to approve in a 4-0 vote at a special city council meeting Nov. 14.
“This is a business decision more than a legal decision,” she said. “I think it’s sort of hypocritical for us to say, we’re not listening to our employees.”
She also said the administration and the city law department should develop a policy about how to address anonymous emails in the future “so it’s not necessarily seen as precedent.”
Janovitz suggested that anonymous emails originating from Proton email addresses or from overseas be directed to Hastings for review.
“This is creating a hostile work environment for our employees,” Shoykhet said. “Whether it’s a department head or an administrative assistant, it shouldn’t even matter.”
“We’re a group of seven,” Isaacson said. “It’s an odd number for a reason. And we’ve been working our way through this. And clearly, it’s been contentious. And clearly, we’ve got a lot of different opinions on this. And people’s opinions have moved around and change. Just be as we’ve been working through this. Tonight is our evening to finalize the decision.”
Publisher’s Note: Aaron Minc, principal and founder of Minc Law, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.