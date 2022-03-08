Beachwood City Council approved an ordinance 6-0 to extend a job creation incentive grant for GE Current to move its headquarters from Nela Park in East Cleveland to 25825 Science Park.
Council member June Taylor seconded it. Voting in favor were council members Mike Burkons, Alec Isaacson, Barbara Bellin Janovitz, Danielle Shoykhet, Eric Synenberg and Taylor. Council member Joshua Mintz was absent.
Council had already approved a similar ordinance in August, along with other tax incentives.
Charley Knittel, general manager of commercial operations, quality & EHS for GE Current, spoke to council.
“We’re very happy, very happy to be invited to come talk to you today,” And as we talked earlier, very pleased that you’re willing to offer us a job creation Incentive grant to move our office employees to the city of Beachwood. This would not have happened without a lot of efforts from all of you, as well as the economic development committee.
He also thanked Taylor, who chairs that committee, as well as Jim Heller, the city’s economic development consultant, and Bill Griswold, the city’s building and community development department director.
He said Joe Cenin, GE Current chief global operations and supply chain officer, “worked with the three of these fine individuals for the last 10 months to make this deal happen, so we are very excited to move our professional lighting and controls business and move our Cleveland area office location to the city of Beachwood. Our lease starts on April 1, and we have a lot of work to do. I can’t wait to get started. Thank you.”
Mayor Justin Berns said, “We’re excited to have them in Beachwood and their at least $6 million payroll a year.”
The new agreement, which names as parties the city of Beachwood, Current Lighting Solutions, LLC and Current Lighting EmployeeCo, LLC, stipulates there will be 90 employees relocated to Science Park no later than April 1, 2023, with an annual payroll of approximately $6 million.
The terms read, “The city shall pay to Lighting Employee Co an amount equal to 30% of the municipal income tax withheld from company employees at the site and paid to the city, for a period of six years (6) beginning with the employee payroll for calendar year 2022 with the first year of the grant to be paid annually starting in 2023 (the ‘incentive grant’).”
“In the first and final year of the agreement a prorated calendar year payment will be calculated and due,” the agreement reads. “Years two through six will be paid in one lump sum at the end of the six-year term on or around July 1, 2028 so long as Lighting Employee Co’s annual payroll averages six million dollars ($6,000,000.00) over the previous five-year period taking into account any prorated year.”
GE Current had planned to relocate to 23550 Commerce Park, but after announcing a definitive agreement to acquire Hubbell Incorporated C&I Lighting, a commercial and industrial lighting business based in Shelton, Conn., in October 2021, the move was put on hold.