Beachwood City Council unanimously passed a resolution condemning recent gun violence and the increase in mass shootings across the United States at its Feb. 21 meeting.
Councilman Josh Mintz proposed the legislation to inspire other communities to denounce recent gun violence and to garner attention from state legislators to strengthen gun laws in Ohio.
Inspired in part by the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing that killed three students and injured five others, Mintz told the Cleveland Jewish News he also pulled from his experiences during a Jan. 6, 2017, shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that killed five and injured some 42 others due to gunfire and the ensuing panic. Mintz was traveling with his children, 14-year-old son Drew, who was 8 years old at the time, and 16-year-old daughter, Izzie, who was 10.
“It was just the fifth anniversary of the Parkland High School shooting and then we had that MSU shooting a day before that anniversary,” he said. “I’ve got two teenagers, and the three of us went through this same thing together, and they still have a lot of questions about why nothing is being done. ... You look at the laws in Ohio and there are basically none. There are no background checks and no concealed carry requirements. You go down the list and it’s just awful.”
Federal law requires background checks by federally licensed gun dealers, but not private sellers. The only requirement for a concealed carry permit in Ohio is the person must be at least 21 years of age.
Mintz said while he "is not against guns by any means,” he wishes there were rules for safety reasons.
“The fact that people who shouldn’t have guns are still able to get them, and guns seem to keep ending up in the wrong hands, I have these conversations with my children and nothing is being done,” he said. “After last week, I finally thought it was time to bring up a resolution in our city.”
Recalling his experience during the 2017 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting, Mintz said it is something he would never forget.
“I threw my kids into a corner (of the terminal) and my son was just buried under it all,” Mintz said of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting. “My daughter remembers an armed officer running towards us. Once we got out on the tarmac and went running, we sent a text to my wife who was home in Beachwood about what was going on. Then we heard another loud bang, and got separated from everyone. At that point, my son had gotten dehydrated and was getting sick. Someone brought us down to a bathroom below the tarmac.
“We were outside the bathroom wiping him off to cool him down, and a sheriff got in our faces saying that we couldn’t be there. So, they moved us to a Spirit Airlines break room and no one knew what was happening. Phones were scrambled. At that point, everything was unknown. We couldn’t contact my wife again to let her know we were OK. An FBI agent worked to get us out of there, and we were the first ones back on the tarmac. Every 5 feet, there were armed officers, random bags, shoes and strollers everywhere. We walked through the terminal to leave, and it was like nothing we’ve ever seen before.”
Mintz said that experience taught him to be more aware of his surroundings and that “you’d do anything to protect your kids.”
“My kids still remember me telling them we were safe,” he said. “But, at that moment, you don’t actually know.”
When he was first drafting the resolution, Mintz said he hoped to initially “take it to the next level” to try and get other communities to band together and take a stand in the face of state-level lawmakers. But now, he simply hopes his experiences, along with other mass shooting survivors, can “get awareness out there.”
“I am going to keep doing what I can to push for this,” he said.
Beachwood City Council president Alec Isaacson told the CJN he is “very happy” that Mintz brought the resolution forward, adding he is “fully supportive of it.”
“The state legislature has forbidden communities from governing themselves when it comes to gun safety, so we, as Beachwood’s legislators, are stuck,” Isaacson said. “Even though we’re a home rule city, we’re not permitted to pass any laws that regulate guns. Instead, everyone in our community needs to make sure our legislators in Columbus understand what we want. We all need to vote for state legislators who will listen to our needs and then act, so we can have a safer future.”
Mintz said he hopes Beachwood residents recognize that while the community is uniquely vulnerable due to its large Jewish population, there is strength in numbers.
“I want residents to know that – yes, we have a target on our backs to begin with due to our huge Jewish population,” he said. “We need to band together and demand change. Our lives depend on that.”