Beachwood City Council approved a 30-year non-school tax increment financing package for a Wisconsin company to transform Commerce IV at 23240 Chagrin Blvd. into 147 apartment units, with 19,900 square feet of first floor, mixed-use space at a special meeting June 7.
Stewart Wangard, CEO and chair of Wangard Partners of Milwaukee, said the building will be called The Icon, and that it will be a forward-looking, state-of-the-art transformation that will include a rooftop deck, a gourmet kitchen on the first floor, fitness center, outdoor swimming pool and lounge with a fireplace.
He said the mix of units will be arranged so that they can be linked to one another for flexible enlargement.
Under the TIF, the developer would pay the full tax due in year one and receive a rebate of $42,077. Starting in year three, the first year in which the project is anticipated to be leased, the developer would receive a rebate of $189,348 a year, Ryan Sommers, managing director of financial services at Project Management Consultants of Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 7.
The lion’s share of the funds would have gone to Cuyahoga County, with a small portion that would have gone to the Cuyahoga County Public Library system and the city.
Sommers said the developer will spend $70 million on Commerce IV and Commerce V at 23250 Chagrin Blvd., which Wangard’s companies, Eastgate LLC and Hepatica Hill LTD, will close on on June 8 for an undisclosed price. He described the properties as distressed.
Commerce V will remain office space, with plans for a new roof and a new heating and air conditioning system. A TIF was not sought for that building.
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said he is in favor of the project.
“This, I believe is a transformational project,” Berns said via teleconference. “And I would hope that the council believes so, as well.”
The vote was 6-1, with councilman Mike Burkons opposing the project.
Councilwoman June Taylor made a motion to approve an ordinance that would allow the mayor to enter into the TIF agreement with the developer. Councilwoman Barbara Bellin Janovitz seconded the motion. Voting with Taylor and Janovitz were council president Alec Isaacson and council members Josh Mintz, Danielle Shoykhet and Eric Synenberg.
Burkons said he would only support TIFs for projects he considered to be transformational and did not believe this project rose to that level.
Commerce Park IV has a tax value of $13,633,600 as of 2021 according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website. It was listed for auction by Ten-X this year. The owner is RSS WFRBS2012-C6-OH CP, LLC, according to the auditor’s website.