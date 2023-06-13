Beachwood City Council authorized the purchase of equipment and equipment installation for the new $3.3 to $3.4 million playground project adjacent to the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center on Fairmount Boulevard at its June 12 meeting.
The vote was 4-3, with council members Mike Burkons, Joshua Mintz and June Taylor voting not to authorize the purchase. The approved amount was $2,414,538 for the purchase of equipment and installation, with the city projecting under a million for everything else including site work and stormwater management that still needs to be bid.
The project also received a $700,000 Cuyahoga County grant and a $10,100 private donation. The $3.3 million price tag was presented during a May 31 recreation and community services committee meeting. The prior price, presented at its May 16 committee meeting, was $3,735,451.56 before the grant and donation.
The new concept would include new play equipment for all ages and abilities; rubber and turf surfacing and elimination of mulch surfacing; a fenced-in facility with gate access; a pavilion with picnic tables, shade structures located throughout the playground; a new sand play area; interactive games; zip lines; Americans with Disabilities-accessible features; music and art elements; tables and benches located throughout the space; wider walkways; and play mounds.
The current playground on the site has existed for 15 to 20 years, with the newest equipment being added in 2016.
Before the vote, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns spoke about the “many rumors, misinformation and lies going around on social media and other outlets that I want to address.”
“We have the opportunity to upgrade our aging playground, which is a highly utilized, free amenity that residents can take their kids and grandkids to,” he said. “This highly visible facility in one of Beachwood’s most trafficked corridors will help to not just attract new families, but also retain residents and increase home values for everyone in the community.”
Berns’ main point touched on the price tag associated with the project, and how some discussions question why the proposed playground costs more than playgrounds in other communities. He explained he felt it was not “an apples-to-apples comparison” due to rising costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and differences in design, site work and stormwater management needs.
“The cost of everything is very different today than it was five years, three years, or even one year ago,” he said. “Since home building is my background, I will use that experience to explain further. If you were building a house in 2020, 2021 or even 2022, the costs for that same house would be dramatically different today. Looking at the costs of lumber, gas, shipping and labor year over year, everyone can see the dramatic increases we have experienced.”
Berns also explained the city’s design process for the project, noting that the city’s in-house engineer, GPD, did not design the playground.
“They are only responsible for site work, including grading, drainage, fencing and a few other items that will go out to bid,” he said, adding that the city engaged with “multiple playground companies” that presented possible plans and ideas for the project so that site work could be addressed.
After that, the city chose MidStates Recreation which it thinks “will do the best job and give Beachwood the playground it deserves,” Berns said.
GPD was then engaged to develop bid specifications for the site work needed to prepare the area, which is “required regardless of the playground we choose to build.”
“I want to see Beachwood not just compete as a top community, but be the example that other communities aspire to,” Berns said. “This project will help attract young families, raise home values and provide another free amenity that will continue to strengthen and build our community.”
Cuyahoga County District 11 Councilwoman Sunny Simon also spoke to give further insight into why the county awarded the $700,000 grant.
“What struck us was this playground would be open to all people, to everybody,” she said. “To us, this meant that this was a regional transformational project not just for Beachwood, but the entire county. Not every community can afford a playground like this or have access to a playground like this.”
Simon said the county council feels the new playground would be a “stabilizing project” for the entire region.
“We are looking at flight to other communities outside of Cuyahoga County, and this is something that is going to keep residents here,” she said. “It went to the entire council with the same discussion and every council member believed this was transformational and impactful. From our perspective, this is an important anchor to Cuyahoga County, prevent some of the sprawl outside of it, and to keep residents here and improve quality of life.”
While several council members spoke in support of the project ahead of the vote, Burkons continued to show concern over the price tag associated with the project. In a statement sent to the Cleveland Jewish News after the meeting, he further explained his feelings about the project, its passage and how he isn’t against a new playground for the community but finds issue in the process taken to get here.
“It is frustrating that it is being insinuated that I want a second rate playground for suggesting we set a total budget for this project of ‘only’ $1.5 million, which would be $500,000 more than the most expensive city funded playground project I could find in the history of the county, which was completed last June in Westlake for around $1 million,” Burkons wrote, also using Mayfield Heights’ and Solon’s upcoming playgrounds project as an example. The Mayfield Heights $710,000 project is part of its $35 million community recreation center plan. The Solon one is budgeted for $1.3 million, also part of a $22 million project to improve its facilities and offerings.
“Both of these cities clearly had the money available to spend ($3.3 million) on their playground project if they wanted to, but they realized that $710k and $1.3m was more enough to deliver a playground that met their residents’ expectations and decided that instead of trying to find a way to spend ($3.3 million) on the playground, that money was better spent delivering other things residents were asking for,” Burkons said.
At its July 10 council meeting, Beachwood council is expected to discuss authorizing the construction to go out to bid, including for site work, utilities, drainage, concrete work and fencing, with the bid being awarded by Sept. 5.
By late fall 2023 into early winter 2024, demolition of the existing playground should begin, and site work, grading, drainage and sewage work starting around the same time. By spring 2024, the playground and surfacing installation will take place ahead of a project summer 2024 opening.