Beachwood City Council passed a resolution in support of Ukraine “and the brave Ukrainian people” at its March 7 meeting.

The resolution, introduced by city council president Alec Isaacson, reads in part, “City council supports all efforts of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people to maintain a secure, democratic and independent Ukraine and to expel invading forces from its borders and urges the federal government to extend all aid both military and humanitarian to support this effort. The clerk of council is directed to transmit copies of this resolution to President Joe Biden and Ohio’s senators and congressional representatives.”

In introducing the resolution, Isaacson spoke about local ties.

“So as a city council, it’s pretty rare that we react to international events,” he said. “But we as a council believe that the current events in Ukraine require a reaction, we’re going to vote on a resolution in support of the Ukrainian people to fight for thee as they fight for their freedom against Russian aggression. Many of us in the Beachwood community have roots in that part of the world. And still more of us come from parts of the world where aggression like this has occurred. As a city council and as a community, we all stand together in condemnation of the senseless and indiscriminate violence being committed against the people of Ukraine, and we praise their resistance.”

Isaacson urged people to call Global Cleveland at 216-472-2382 if people know of Ukrainian refugees in need of assistance.

Council members Mike Burkons, Alec Isaacson, Barbara Bellin Janovitz, Danielle Shoykhet, Eric Synenberg and June Taylor voted for the resolution. Councilman Joshua Mintz was absent.