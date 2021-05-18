James Pasch, a two-term Beachwood city councilman and current president, announced May 17 he will not seek re-election.
At 28, Pasch was the youngest person to be elected to Beachwood City Council.
Now 36, Pasch said he had been contemplating not running for some time.
“This was not a sudden decision,” Pasch told the Cleveland Jewish News May 18. “It was the right time for me, professionally, to try to hand the baton off.”
A lawyer who was in private practice, Pasch became regional director of the Anti-Defamation League during his second term. He said his ADL position had no bearing on his decision to leave council.
He also said he would not rule out running for office in the future.
“I love public service,” Pasch said. “So, I always I will always leave that door open.”
At the meeting, Pasch enumerated his efforts to increase transparency on the part of city council in disseminating information, to enact an anti-discrimination ordinance and a resolution declaring Beachwood a welcoming community to all.
He said he enjoyed meeting people and that listening was the most important skill for the job.
During the meeting, Pasch endorsed George Carr’s candidacy for city council. Carr had not pulled a petition, according to a May 17 listing from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
“I spoke with our law director to get the green light in giving a speech to make sure I was on sound legal ground,” Pasch told the CJN.
Pasch is a defendant in a lawsuit by former Beachwood police officer Blake Rogers and his wife, Jacalyn, after a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned a no bill in October 2020 regarding Rogers’ June 27, 2019, shooting of a shoplifting suspect at Beachwood Place. Rogers was terminated in February and his lawsuit was transferred from Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio in Cleveland.
On May 14, Terence L. Williams of Mazanec, Raskin & Ryder Co. LPA of Solon, filed a motion to dismiss the case in U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio in Cleveland.
Other defendants in that case are Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, former Beachwood Law Director Diane A. Calta, former Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba, Beachwood Assistant Law Director Nathalie Supler and the city of Beachwood.
Since Pasch became a council member, he has also became a parent.
A member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, Pasch said, “I’m looking forward to spending more evenings at home with my children and my wife.”