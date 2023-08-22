At a special council meeting Aug. 21, Beachwood City Council pushed back voting on proposed updates to its zoning code, which could impact home synagogues. The vote is now scheduled to take place at the regular council meeting on Sept. 5.
Discussions around the potential changes have been ongoing since its April 3 meeting. At Beachwood council’s July 24 meeting, it voted to hire Thrasher Dinsmore & Dolan for legal services of up to $25,000 for any zoning matter, specifically surrounding its proposed changes to the U-1/U-5 zoning code, the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported. Thrasher Dinsmore & Dolan has offices in Cleveland and Chardon.
Updates to the zoning code, titled U5 Zoning Changes, are twofold: to attempt to bring the city’s zoning code up to date with recent changes to state law and court decisions regarding zoning; and to provide “more appropriate standards” for smaller institutional uses, such as places of worship, while “better protecting” the safety of users of those facilities and “better controlling” the impact of those uses in the neighborhoods they are located, the CJN previously reported.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Aaron Evenchik, an attorney with Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in Cleveland who represents some of the city’s home synagogues, addressed council. He is member of the CJN Foundation Board of Directors.
Evenchik said he recently met with Thrasher Dinsmore & Dolan principal Dale Markowitz and city planner George Smerigan to talk about goals and what Evenchik thought were potential changes, and things that could be done to make it better, Evenchik said to council.
Evenchik also told council that a local shul, Bais Avrohom at 2555 Edgewood Road, has submitted a building plan which he called a great “test case” about how this proposal fits into proposed zoning. Evenchik added that a problem of a minimum square footage requirement remains.
“I understand that on certain streets, Wendover for example, the 18,000 square feet represents two lots,” he said during public comment. “So, the city’s intent here would be that we want to see two homes purchased for a home shul there. But, if you look at where some of the other ones are … those lots are much smaller, so there two lots are 13,000 (square feet) and change.”
He suggested council allow for the size of two lots on a street, or bring the variants down from 18,000 square feet to his suggestion of 13,000 square feet.
He also discussed the placement of houses in relation to streets, which is in the proposal.
“The setback requirement, right now it says for conversions, the existing setback may be maintained, so that makes sense,” he said. “But if I tear down and build something new, now I have to go back 50 feet, but you probably want me linear with the other homes on the street.”
Evenchik also referenced his May letter to council about the parking requirements and how some home synagogues only operate on Shabbat and during festivals when no one would drive. He suggested council builds in some flexibility.
Markowitz also spoke during public comments.
“I know that there’s the possibility of imminent litigation over RLUIPA and maybe the Constitution,” he said, referring to the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Person Act of 2000. “And I believe that in order for you to have the best opportunity to provide what’s right for the community, to protect the community and to protect the right to exercise religious beliefs, that we ought to have an executive session.”
Before going into executive session, city council president Alec Isaacson announced the vote would be pushed to Sept. 5.
“You can come back on Sept. 5 if you wish to see us vote and then we’ll go from there,” he said.
After being in executive session for almost two hours, Isaacson said council had a “good, productive ending” to the session before adjourning.
“At this point, everybody’s going to need some time to go home and think about this, perhaps craft some follow-up questions which they can get answered,” he said. “And then once everybody’s questions are answered, and everybody has come together on a conclusion to this, we will vote.”
This story is developing.