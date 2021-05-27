The Beachwood City Council voted 6-0 May 27 to repeal the mandatory mask ordinance put in place by the city in July 2020, effective June 2.
Gov. Mike DeWine on May 14 removed a statewide mask requirement for people who are fully vaccinated, in keeping with new guidance from the federal government. State investigators have stopped inspecting retail businesses for mask compliance.
All Ohio’s COVID-19 orders except those applying to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will end June 2.
This is a developing story.