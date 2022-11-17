After devoting four meetings, including a 90-minute executive session, Beachwood City Council had not taken definitive action as of Nov. 16 to authorize Mayor Justin Berns to engage Minc Law in Orange and on Nov. 15 voted to approve language of a significantly revised ordinance.
Council president Alec Isaacson thanked councilwoman Barbara Bellin Janovitz for suggesting changes to the ordinance “to bring about clarity” at a special council meeting Nov. 15.
The original language said Minc Law would be engaged “to investigate anonymous, defamatory and threatening emails and online postings directed to or concerning senior administrative staff.”
The amended ordinance omits the words “defamatory and threatening.”
The city now wants to retain Minc Law due to “senior administrative personnel receiving anonymous emails and subjected to anonymous social media posts that are untrue and are disruptive to their offices, undermining their authority, and destroying close working relationships between employees.”
The ordinance would authorize the spending of up to $25,000 to Minc Law.
At the Nov. 15 three-minute meeting devoted to the matter, the four city council members present voted 4-0 to approve the measure on second reading “engaging Minc LLC to provide legal services and declaring this to be an urgent matter.” The clause “declaring this to be an urgent matter” means that the ordinance would take immediate effect if approved.
Isaacson made the motion and council vice president Eric Synenberg provided the second.
Voting in favor were Danielle Shoykhet, Isaacson, Janovitz and Synenberg. Council members Mike Burkons, Joshua Mintz and June Taylor were absent.
Isaacson said council would take up the matter Nov. 21 for the third reading.
“My concerns are the ones I’ve articulated all along,” Isaacson wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Nov. 16 email. “I believe it’s critical for us to meet our legal and moral obligations around ensuring that our workplace is free from harassment, bullying, and hostile environments.”
Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings, who recommended the ordinance, told council at its Nov. 7 meeting that the main target of “at least one social media post” and “more than a few emails” has already made a hostile workplace claim and has threatened to sue the city.
“I have not read every social media post,” Hastings told council. “But some of them I understand involved very explicit, scandalous .... accusations against an employee, which even if true, should not be splashed around the workplace. But we do not believe they are true. Certainly the employee that made the hostile work environment complaint and the harassment complaint believes they’re not true.”
The CJN made public records requests for the emails and internet postings and for any demand letters, which are formal threats to sue. Those requests were denied by the Beachwood Law Department in Nov. 10 emails.
Regarding a request for demand letters, the law department wrote, “There are no records responsive to your request.”
Regarding the internet postings and email, the law department wrote, in part, “these communications do not meet the definition of a public record. ... The definition of ‘record’ does not include every piece of paper… or every document received by a public office.”
Council held an executive session Nov. 10 based on “pending or imminent court action.”
Council has taken two votes to table the matter and two votes to approve the ordinance, with a third reading of the ordinance now needed in order for action to be taken. The CJN continues to pursue the public records.
This is a developing story. Stay up-to-date at cjn.org/beachwood.
Publisher’s Note: Aaron Minc, principal and founder of Minc Law, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.