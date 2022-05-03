Departing from usual practice, Beachwood City Council president Alec Isaacson opened the May 2 city council meeting with a statement from the mayor about the decision announced April 19 to cancel Beachwood Theater Camp this summer and to dismiss its founder and director of 40 years.
The decision sparked outcry on social media as well as directly to city council members from parents of campers as well as alumni.
Mayor Justin Berns read a statement in which he praised the efforts of Derek Schroeder, community services director, who made the decision to cancel the camp and to dismiss Jill Koslen-Freireich, who founded the program 40 years ago.
“There is not a single simple answer,” Berns said in his statement. “There were a sequence of events and multiple issues that required us to make certain decisions. Many of these issues cannot be shared publicly.”
He offered the floor to Schroeder, who said there were just three applications submitted for counselor positions when he decided to cancel the camp. Schroeder said he had been accused of canceling the camp for a lack of paperwork.
“In fact, applications are essential,” Schroeder said. “It’s how we conduct business, especially when children are involved, and background checks and drug screens must be performed.”
He cited personnel issues “which can’t be discussed,” as well, and said no purchase orders had been made for supplies.
Schroeder said there were shortages in staffing at other Beachwood camps as well, but that theater counselors need specific training and that none of the other camps had personnel or logistical issues.
Schroeder also said he handled the firing over the telephone only because he had not seen the former theater director “in months.”
Prior to opening the floor for public comment, Isaacson read a statement “on behalf of my seven colleagues on city council.”
Every city council member has been “inundated” with calls and emails since the decision was announced April 19, he said.
“Let me be clear,” he said. “Every member of this council believes that drama camp should be reinstated. … The decision to cancel drama camp is 100% his (Berns) to make and it’s a decision that city council cannot override.”
Four days after the city terminated the director and canceled the camp, Berns reached out to residents with a letter to offer “clarity.”
Koslen-Freireich called that letter defamatory in an April 25 emailed response to Berns and copied to city council.
Reached on May 3, Koslen-Freireich reiterated that she had commitments from 10 staff members by April 6, that her field trips had been planned by early March and that she had submitted a supplies list to her supervisor.
“This is just mind-blowing to me how one can spin a tale that ultimately compromises one’s good name and integrity,” Koslen-Freireich told the Cleveland Jewish News May 3, adding she is considering legal options.
Regarding statements by Schroeder that only three regular counselors had applied for positions at the theater camp, “All of my staff is supervising the children all day long,” Koslen-Freireich said.
Fifteen people spoke during the council’s public comment period, including parents, grandparents of campers, alumni, two children and at least three former staff members.
Koslen-Freireich said she was overwhelmed by the support shown at the city council meeting and previously said she heard from about 500 people who reached out to her after her dismissal.
“I am beyond overwhelmed,” she said. “In regards to the support of the community, people that I never dreamed would be speaking on my behalf. Some people that I did not even know, spoke on my behalf. And it warms my heart to know that there’s so much support for the theater and for myself.”
As to the immediate future of the camp, she is exploring opportunities.
Rachel Kantarovich, a Beachwood High School freshman who became a bat mitzvah at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, spoke of her deep disappointment – for herself and younger campers.
She said she has attended theater camp since she was in fourth grade and was looking forward to being a master student this summer – and counting on the community service credits to fulfill her graduation requirement at Beachwood High School.
“I am heartbroken,” she said, “I’m beyond disappointed with this decision.”
“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted a place to feel like I was included and not judged for anything that I love to do,” she said. “And every year, I come back to open arms and a welcoming environment. This camp is my second home. And the people associated with this camp are my second family. I’m distraught that this was taken away from me, from the campers, from my fellow master students, from the counselors and from Jill.”
She said she has attended other Beachwood camps and “nothing compared the love and acceptance I’ve experienced at this camp.”
She said, “This camp gave everyone a safe space to learn and to grow. ... There has been many successful people that have come out of this camp, whether they’re working on Broadway or in Hollywood right now,” adding that some returned to teach master students and campers.
Councilman Mike Burkons asked questions of Schroeder about inconsistencies between Schroeder’s explanations at the council meeting and earlier information he provided.
“The reaction should not have been the nuclear reaction of, we’re just going to cancel camp,” Burkons said.”And I think everybody in here has every right to be outraged.”
Calling Beachwood “a city of resources,” councilwoman June Taylor said, “And I’ve even gone so much as to say that you and your director owe me an apology because you’re messing with a tradition. Forty years is a long time.”
Council members Barbara Belin Janovitz, Josh Mintz and Danielle Shoykhet also spoke of their sympathy and / or disappointment.
A day after the council meeting, Berns stayed his course.
“I want to let everyone know that I understand their passion and their disappointment about the suspension of theater camp this summer,” Berns said in a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News May 3 via a spokeswoman. “I want to assure you that I support theater and the arts and that we will have an outstanding program for next year.”