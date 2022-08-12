Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East Drive as Park Place, with 330 apartments as well as retail, office and a 1-acre park.
Kertesz, president and CEO of My Place Group in Cleveland, hopes to convert the hotel into about 180 apartments that he described as “walkout brownstone-esque units where you have patios and interaction.”
At the front of the site, near Park East Drive, he hopes to add a three-story office building with retail on the ground floor and offices above.
In addition, he plans to add a second building with 30,000 square feet of retail that has “as a focal point, a really big park in the middle.” There will be another 150 luxury apartments in that building as well.
“We want to really bring a gathering space to that area,” Kertesz told the Cleveland Jewish News, adding that the surrounding offices on Park East Drive don’t offer services for employees. “We want to provide the a.m. and p.m. daily services, focusing more on restaurant and boutique type of shops.”
Kertesz said the development will feature rooftop terraces and a second-floor outdoor pavilion of about 10,000 square feet.
“We’re creating kind of a courtyard that will be the roof of the retail (building) technically,” he said.
Beachwood City Council will review My Place Group’s plan at its 7 p.m. Aug. 15 meeting and potentially send it to public hearing.
My Place Group is requesting text amendments to the zoning code, rezoning the site to a new classification for Beachwood, an integrated multi-use residential business district. Two prior attempts failed to garner approval. This time, the developer has tweaked the plan additionally.
George Smerigan, Beachwood city planner, developed the language and structure of the new zoning district, which ties the development plan to it.
In his memorandum to council, Smerigan wrote this arrangement will give the zoning commission and council greater control because the zoning district “essentially becomes a development agreement.”
Smerigan wrote, “Tying the concept plan to the rezoning eliminates the need for a preliminary site development plan approval, but ties the approval of all final site development to conformance with the approved concept plan.”
Aggregate ground coverage has been reduced to 35% and increased landscape area to 20%, Smerigan wrote. In addition, the plan incorporates 1.5 spaces per dwelling unit for a total of 854 parking spaces on the site.
The city engineer will perform a traffic analysis.
If the plan is approved, Kertesz will request a tax increment financing package or some other incentive for the project.
Kertesz said Cleveland architect Vocon is designing the buildings and that My Place Group has engaged international design firm Sasaki for the landscape architecture.
My Place Group is also developing Hiatus across the street from the hotel.
“What we’re proposing is a live, work, play environment that is not currently there, but is seen in many cities around,” Kertesz said. “This will help strengthen the office market and create future growth in the area.”
He said the development would serve both Hiatus tenants and residential tenants of The Aster nearby.
Having grown up in Beachwood, Kertesz described the city as having a strong residential and commercial base.
“We really only develop Class A luxury housing,” said Kertesz, who lives in a townhouse he developed in Ohio City and belongs to The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “For me, it’s, I think, one of the prime locations to own, whether it’s an office or store or an apartment.”