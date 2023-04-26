Beachwood City Council unanimously approved a tax partnership with Beachwood City Schools during a special meeting held April 24.
With the 7-0 approval, the city has agreed to pause levying its 2.4 charter mills for up to the first three years of a proposed $65 million construction project to build two new elementary schools, replacing Bryden and Hilltop schools, and renovate the Fairmount Early Childhood Center. The partnership will maintain a flat rate for residents and businesses at the current 5.68 total bond and charter millage rate, according to a news release. Council will vote each year on the district’s request to not charter the millage, and the partnership agreement is contingent upon the successful passage of the 3.95-mill bond issue on the May 2 ballot to finance the construction project.
“This partnership is a demonstration of the strong working relationship between our school and city representatives,” Superintendent Robert P. Hardis said in the release. “I want to thank Mayor Justin Berns and his administration for their collaboration and express my appreciation to the Beachwood City Council for its unanimous support in favor of this partnership to keep taxes low for residents and businesses.”
At the meeting, council president Alec Isaacson said, “This is a really interesting, unique, and once-in-lifetime opportunity for the city and the schools to show how we can work together,” according to the news release. Board of education president Megan Walsh also called the partnership a “win-win-win” for all involved parties in the release.
Both elementary schools were built in 1956 and require “significant repairs and upgrades to accommodate the district’s growing elementary enrollment and programming,” the release said. The new buildings, at 62,500 square feet for Bryden serving grades kindergarten to second and at 66,300 square feet for Hilltop serving grades three to five, will also be equipped with enhanced accessibility and security, new technology and playgrounds, and more engaging and collaborative environments for learning. The new builds will be constructed on-site but at a separate location, with no active construction taking place within the existing building and construction vehicles will use separate access drives.