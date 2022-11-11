Beachwood City Council voted 6-0 to authorize Mayor Justin Berns to engage Minc Law in Orange “to investigate anonymous, defamatory and threatening emails and online postings directed to or concerning senior administrative staff,” following a 90-minute executive session Nov. 10.
The vote on the contract, which authorizes spending up to $25,000, was placed on first reading. It was the second time in a week council addressed the matter.
The Nov. 10 meeting was a special council meeting, following the regular council meeting Nov. 7 when council debated the matter for more than one hour. The request for the ordinance came from city Law Director Stewart Hastings, who described the language in the emails and postings as “explicit” and “scandalous.”
Council president Alec Isaacson moved to go into the executive session based on “pending or imminent court action.”
City department heads and Aaron Minc of Minc Law attended the special council meeting.
Following the executive session, Isaacson made a motion to authorize the mayor to engage with Minc Law and declaring this to be an urgent measure, meaning with immediate effect. Councilwoman Barbara Bellin Janovitz seconded the motion.
Joining Isaacson and Janovitz in favor of the motion were council members Mike Burkons, Joshua Mintz, Danielle Shoykhet and Eric Synenberg. Councilwoman June Taylor was absent.
Following the executive session, Isaacson addressed the matter at the special council meeting.
“Our employees have come forward and told us that they feel that there is a hostile work environment present in our city,” Isaacson said. “They went through the existing human resources process, went to our law department, went to our human resources director and followed the appropriate process and procedure.
“Unfortunately, because the person or people who seem to be making these seem to be creating the work environment are anonymous, but representing themselves as city of Beachwood employees, the process has hit a roadblock, the process has hit a stalling point.”
Council members had previously asked about the status of any investigation that had already taken place in the city.
Isaacson said this is a unique issue that requires additional resources.
“Whether or not this is an issue, I really don’t feel is our judgment call as a council to make.,” he said. “That’s HR and legal’s call. They’re telling us the city is at risk. They’re taking the steps to mitigate that risk. And it’s up to us as a council to provide them with the tools. We had a long and heartfelt discussion back in our executive session. Some of us ... want some additional detail to help understand the nature of this. However, we are going to take the first step towards giving the administration the tools they’ve asked for tonight.”
Isaacson said he hoped that city council would suspend the three-reading rule, meaning that the second vote on the matter would also be the final vote on the matter.
“Between now and then, those of us who are looking for additional information could gather that information,” Isaacson said, referring to the next meeting. “We will come back. We will vote this again on Monday night. And hopefully by then, we will be in a position to waive the rules and be done with this.”
Two special city council meetings have been posted on the city’s website about the ordinance: one for Nov. 14 immediately following a 7 p.m. legal and personnel committee meeting and the other at 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
The Cleveland Jewish News made a public records request for any demand letters and/or formal threats of lawsuits that the city may have received, and for the emails and internet postings deemed to be defamatory and threatening.
The Beachwood Law Department denied the requests in two Nov. 10 emails.
Regarding a request for demand letters, the law department wrote, “There are no records responsive to your request.”
Regarding the request for the internet postings and email, the law department wrote, in part, “these communications do not meet the definition of a public record. ... The definition of ‘record’ does not include every piece of paper… or every document received by a public office.”
Publisher’s note: Aaron Minc is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.