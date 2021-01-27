Local food delivery service Beachwood Delivers has been extended through Feb. 28.
The service, created and sponsored by the city of Beachwood and its economic development team, offers fee-free food delivery from participating Beachwood restaurants to Beachwood residents. Residents pay regular menu prices and no delivery fees, aside from tipping the driver.
According to the city of Beachwood’s website, Beachwood Delivers is the first-of-its-kind city-delivery program in the nation.
Participating restaurants include Blu, the Restaurant, BOMBA Taco + Bar, Cedar Creek Grille, Giovanni’s Ristorante, Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, Lindey’s Lake House, MarMar’s Pizza Kitchen, Tres Portillos, Winking Lizard and Yours Truly.
To use Beachwood Delivers, customers should call a participating restaurant between 4 to 8 p.m. any day of the week and request “Beachwood Delivers.” Place an order, pay over the telephone and the food will be delivered to a Beachwood address by a Beachwood Delivers driver. There is a $25 minimum order requirement to receive the free delivery service, and orders must be placed by 7:30 p.m.
Orders can be delivered to Beachwood hotels or apartments, and drivers will meet individuals in buildings’ lobbies to hand off the food.
For more information and restaurants’ phone numbers, visit bit.ly/3iKH86c.