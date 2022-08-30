Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber awarded the city of Beachwood the Auditor of State Award of Distinction for a clean audit report, according to a news release. The award recognizes public groups that have worked hard to keep their finances in order, the release stated.
“We are pleased that our efforts are reflected with this recognition and that the residents of Beachwood can rest assured the city’s finances are being handled in a highly responsible manner,” Larry Heiser, Beachwood’s finance director, said in the news release.
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said, “This clean audit award is a real point of pride for the entire community and shows that deadlines are being met and a close eye is kept on our entire financial portfolio. Residents should feel assured that fiscal accountability is fully present in Beachwood.”