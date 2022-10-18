Four options for the Beachwood City Schools elementary facilities master plan will be presented at Hilltop Elementary School at 7 p.m. Oct. 20.
Residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on each option and learn about the associated costs and time lines for completion, according to a news release.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for self-guided tours of the Hilltop building and grounds. The open house-style input session will begin at 7. Options will be displayed at stations, allowing residents to circulate at their own pace to ask questions, talk with the architects and provide feedback.
The master plan options were developed based on community input that has included residents, parents, students, staff and city officials. Options include: the renovation of the existing elementary facilities; an option for the construction of new elementary schools at the Bryden and Hilltop sites; and two options for an addition at the Fairmount site with either the renovation or new construction at Bryden and the development of a community recreation park at the Hilltop site.
A preview of the options will be available on the district’s website prior to the meeting. Based on continued community feedback, the master planning team will present a recommendation to the Beachwood Board of Education during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 17.