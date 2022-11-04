Beachwood City Council is poised to vote Nov. 7 on an ordinance that would authorize Mayor Justin Berns to retain Minc Law in Orange “to investigate anonymous, defamatory, and threatening e-mails and online postings directed to or concerning senior administrative staff.” Council will meet at 7 p.m. in council chambers.
Berns and others said senior administrative staff was targeted in emails and internet postings that may be considered defamatory.
In a Nov. 2 email to the Cleveland Jewish News, Berns described the nature of the work Minc Law will do.
“The firm was hired to investigate potentially defamatory emails and posts,” Berns wrote. “We have received complaints from senior administrative employees about this type of material. So we are investigating because (of) a responsibility to handle potential harassment to preserve good order, discipline and morale in all departments.”
The CJN has filed a public records request for the emails and posts.
While the engagement letter says the city is retaining the firm to represent the city in the removal of internet content, “Minc Law was NOT hired to remove content,” Berns wrote in the Nov. 2 email.
In a follow-up email to the CJN on Nov. 3, Berns wrote, “They sent us their standard contract language. The scope of their contract with Beachwood has nothing to do with the removal of internet content.”
Asked if the police are involved in the investigation, Berns wrote, “This is not safety issue as far as we know, but the police are informed and they are relying on the Minc investigation.“
Berns said the material was neither violent nor antisemitic and that it was personal in nature. He also said they provided no imminent threat.
Asked to characterize what sort of communications would be investigated, Berns wrote, “Those that meet the standards of what qualifies as defamatory and threatening. Minc has experts in defamation and we are relying on their advice. We hope to determine whether there’s defamation with a legal opinion and if this is the case, we intend to identify the source.”
A statement was posted Nov. 4 on the Mayor's Blog at Beachwood's website about what was termed as "harassment."
Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings, who has recommended the ordinance, told the CJN Nov. 3 that the law department consulted with Minc Law, “who are experts in defamation and getting to the bottom of anonymous requests.”
He said Minc Law has determined that the communications were “indeed defamation and affected the orderly operation of city departments.”
Hastings said he could not identify who was targeted.
“I’m not at liberty to disclose that just yet,” Hastings said, adding there were multiple people.
Asked if the anonymous communication came internally, Hastings said, “It very well may be, because the anonymous poster purports to claim internal knowledge.”
He said the form of communication was both email and posts on social media.
He said if the source is a non-employee, there may be no further action, but if it is an employee, then there would be “appropriate discipline.”
Hastings confirmed that the city “has no interest” in having internet postings removed.
Councilman Mike Burkons told the CJN Nov. 3, “Our city officials have gone out of their way to make sure people know that they think it is completely appropriate and proper to use city funds and resources to go after and discredit anyone who dares to express criticism of public officials, as if we were some protected class.”
Burkons referred to a $3,758.91 mail campaign that the city of Beachwood launched in August after a newspaper story criticized the city’s policies without citing any inaccuracies.
In addition, he said, “They had criminal charges filed against me because they didn’t like that I use my First Amendment protected speech rights to openly criticize and question the judgment of a municipal prosecutor in a neighboring city, so I can’t blame anyone for using an alias email or social media to express criticism, and it is not illegal to do so.”
“I’ve asked the city to provide the specific examples of communications they felt were threatening or potential defamatory of city officials,” Burkons said. “They haven’t which I have to assume is because they know if they do, everyone will see that these aren’t defamatory. ... And they want to go out of their way to make sure people know that they have no problem spending 25 grand to go after people who dare to express such criticism.”
In a telephone interview with the CJN on Nov. 3, council president Alec Isaacson said that he was aware of the communications regarding Minc Law.
“What I know is that senior members, senior employees in the city, have received emails that were defamatory, or they perceived to be defamatory and were bullying in nature,” Isaacson said.
He followed up the telephone call with an email, which read in part, “In this case, the potentially defamatory anonymous emails were directed at city employees, not elected officials. I would not have supported hiring Minc if those emails were directed at elected officials. I do believe it’s incumbent on the city to investigate these emails in order to maintain good order and discipline and to ensure that we meet our HR obligations to our employees.”
Council vice president Eric Synenberg told the CJN Nov. 3 that he had seen some emails.
“I’d like to know, if we can, who it is,” Synenberg said. “Because some of the things … that we were copied on … were things that if we can find out who it is, those individuals should face consequences.”
Burkons told the CJN Nov. 3 that he had asked Hastings Nov. 1 to give examples of the communications, “so I can be sure we are only seeking to remove content that meets the legal definition of defamatory and/or threatening and not to investigate or silence those who seek to express criticism anonymously, which would be illegal for us to use public funds towards as the Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly that the right to anonymous free speech is protected by the First Amendment.”
When contacted Nov. 2, other council members told the CJN that they were unaware of the nature of the communications at issue.
“I have no idea,” June Taylor said. “I’m going to have to talk to legal and the mayor and get more details.”
Danielle Shoykhet said, “I really don’t have any details to be honest with you. I would suggest calling the mayor.”
Barbara Bellin Janovitz said, “Just glancing at the ordinance, I mean, I sometimes have an issue with the dollar amount, the not to exceed (clause) until I know what they’re involved with. But as a lawyer, whether that’s a reasonable amount or not, or how they report along the way now did they stop and see what they’ve done at a certain amount? So I just don’t know about the scope of the engagement because I don’t really know what those communications have been.”
Joshua Mintz said, “I have no comment on that. I would just direct you to the mayor’s office.”
Aaron Minc, partner at Minc Law, said Nov. 3 that he had no comment.
The city will pay Minc Law quoted hourly rates ranging from $280 to $600 for attorney services. Paralegal work will be billed at a rate of $100 to $150 an hour.
To watch the livestream of the council meeting, Beachwood residents can view it on Spectrum Channel 1020 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.
The meeting can also be seen on beachwoodohio.com/528/Live-Stream-Recorded-Meetings.
This is a developing story.
Publisher’s note: Aaron Minc is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.