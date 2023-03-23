A conceptual rendering for the playground adjacent to the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center on Fairmount Boulevard was presented March 20 at a recreation committee meeting.
The city surveyed residents in January to solicit ideas for what they would like to see the playground look like, according to a news release from the city. A majority of the playground has existed for 15 to 20 years, with the newest equipment dating to 2016.
The new concept would include new play equipment for all ages and abilities; rubber and turf surfacing and elimination of mulch surfacing; a fenced in facility with gate access; a pavilion with picnic tables, shade structures located throughout the playground; a new sand play area; interactive games; zip lines; ADA-accessible features; music and art elements; tables and benches located throughout the space; wider walkways; and play mounds.
“It’s time to update the current playground to be better aligned with the other top-notch recreation amenities we have in the city,” Mayor Justin Berns said in the release. “The community deserves to have the premier playground in Northeast Ohio.”
The project will move to city council for approval at a later date, with the completion timeline slated for summer 2024. Demolition would then need to start beginning in late fall or early winter.
The city has received $700,000 in grant money from Cuyahoga County to apply toward an estimated $2 million to $3 million price tag. The city is also open to sponsorship opportunities, the release said. Those interested in sponsoring can contact Derek Schroeder, community services director for the city of Beachwood, at derek.schroeder@beachwoodohio.com.