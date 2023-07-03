Beachwood Beats will continue offering various indoor and outdoor concerts with different genres and bands at the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center at 25125 Fairmount Blvd. at 6:30 p.m. from July 6-27.
The July 6 performance will feature the Moss Stanley Duo. The July 11 concert will feature Blue Lunch. The July 13 show features the Nick Puin Band. The July 18 show features Funkology. The July 20 concert features The Four Kings & A Queen. The July 25 show features Risk Factor. The July 27 show features the Dan Zola Orchestra.
Tuesday concerts are outside and Thursday concerts are inside the aquatic center. Guests should bring a chair or blanket to sit on for outdoor shows. The events are free of charge.
For more information, visit beachwoodohio.com.