Steady lines of vehicles greeted Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz and city employees as residents arrived to receive free face masks in the first hour of the giveaway on June 7.
The city purchased 10,000 cloth face masks for residents to help them stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two lines of vehicles weaved their way through the parking lot of Beachwood City Hall and hundreds of vehicles were there in the first hour to receive masks in a contact-less way.
Horwitz told the Cleveland Jewish News distributing masks to residents “was one of the best things the city could do,” as another way to remain safe, in addition to washing hands and maintain proper social distancing.
He said he expected a few thousand people to show up on June 7.
Masks will also be distributed from 2 to 6 p.m. June 8 and June 9 in the parking lot at 25325 Fairmount Blvd.
Signs will be posted to explain the process. Residents will be asked to show their driver’s license with a Beachwood address (or, in the case of new residents, a utility bill dated within the past 45 days) through a closed car window. Once residency is confirmed, they should either open their trunk from inside the vehicle or roll down a back window to receive a mask and they will be tossed in the vehicle.