Beachwood City Council authorized a development agreement with a developer to build a 100-car parking lot on city-owned land.
The March 1 vote followed the Feb. 16 council approval to offer 3800 Park East My Place, LLC, a 10-year, 50% tax exemption on construction improvements on its $18.8 million mixed-use development at 3800 Park East Drive. That will include a co-working space and business accelerator called the Hive and 146 luxury apartment units called The Hiatus.
Councilman Alec Isaacson asked how the quality of work would be guaranteed for the parking lot.
Beachwood City Law Director Diane A. Calta said the development agreement is required by the Community Reinvestment Area agreement that council approved
Feb. 16 and that once improvements have been made, the abatement will go into effect.
“If not made, they don’t go into effect,” she said.
Isaacson asked whether the city could add a stipulation of a minimum dollar amount investment.
Jimmy Heller, Beachwood economic development consultant, said the developer has committed to creating the parking lot, removing of berm “of some very bad material and obviously it’s going to have to meet the standards of the building department and the engineering department.”
Heller said the Beachwood Fire Department is short of parking and that firefighters park at the Embassy Suites and walk to the station when it is used as an emergency command center.
“Why are we not selling them this parking lot?” Councilman Mike Burkons asked. “They need these spaces. They have 196 spaces right now. Our zoning requires two spaces per dwelling. … Why wouldn’t we sell them this property for $300,000?”
Burkons said the city was ready to sell the parking lot a year ago.
Heller said the developer made the offer to put in the parking lot at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“They are putting this lot in. They are illuminating this lot with lighting that will be connected to 3800,” he said. “They will be maintaining it. They will be plowing the parking lot. I mean, it’s like someone is paying us a pretty substantial check to put in this lot.”
“We don’t need extra spaces that often,” Burkons responded.
Bill Griswold, Beachwood building and community development director, said the developer has the needed parking under a variance for 3800 Park East Drive and that when the fire station is being used as an emergency command center, the fire department needs additional spaces and that Embassy Suites will need all of its parking spaces once the economy reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They were expending … $400,000, $500,000 for a shared benefit, which was in our view, quite beneficial to the city,” Griswold said.
In response to a question from Burkons about the necessity for tax incentives given the stated costs of development in the CRA agreement, Rico Pietro, co-developer, said soft costs were not included and that the figures in that agreement reflect a minimum investment.
“Certain items do not come into a CRA agreement,” said Pietro, among them contingency costs and the cost of the parking lot of at least $400,000.
“While there will be some savings from economies of scale, other costs have risen from the time the proposal was made. We have not cut a thing from the project.”
The council voted 6-1 to authorize the mayor to enter into the development agreement. Burkons dissented.