In response to racially charged incidents at a Sept. 20 Beachwood-Grand Valley high school football game that took place in Orwell, the boards of education of Beachwood City School District and Grand Valley Local Schools District both passed the same resolution Dec. 16 addressing diversity.
The resolution vows to “work jointly within the Chagrin Valley Conference to increase dialogue and connection among member schools’ communities, sportsmanship among players and fans, respect for the diverse cultures represented in this athletic conference, and the measures taken by schools to provide for the safety and security of student-athletes, their coaches and fans.”
Dr. Brian Weiss, Beachwood school board president, said the resolution followed meetings between staff, administrators and the school board presidents of both districts.
“Because of this, they came up with a new policy, a policy for the CVC, the athletic program, to try to embrace diversity and kindness and all the things that should be part of sports programs.”
He said the policy will be shared with the Chagrin Valley Conference in the hopes that it will be adopted by all of the school districts.
“We hope … we’re able to show others in other communities how we view and how committed to diversity, our diversity programs … to avoid taunting … to avoid those things from happening, to try to change the mentality of it,” Weiss said.
Beachwood schools recently hired a diversity officer.
The first incident, Beachwood Superintendent Robert P. Hardis wrote in a Sept. 25 email message to parents, staff and students, entailed a young man wearing a Confederate flag shirt and hat and his father entering the visitors stands, where fans, band and drill team were “in what we viewed as a deliberate act of racial intimidation.”
Beachwood police officer C.J. Piro, who accompanied the team to the game, asked the two to leave the visitors stands, then told Orwell police about the two.
The two were escorted out.
Grand Valley Superintendent William R. Nye told the Cleveland Jewish News at the time the school had disciplined students involved in the second incident, cheering, “1-2-3-white power,” near Beachwood students at the school’s concession stand during the game.
Hardis also wrote the school district is investigating a female adult, “who directed the ‘n’-word racial slur at two Beachwood girls.”
“We’re always disappointed when something like that happens, of course, and look, bottom line is we’re not going to change the world but things happen one step at a time and we want to take as many steps as we can to move things forward and to avoid things from happening and to let everybody know that we don’t and won’t tolerate issues like this.”
Nye said at the time that Grand Valley High School would begin diversity training of its students.
“The resolution, not the wording itself but the idea of it, came about fairly quickly in the aftermath of that September football game during our discussions with Grand Valley about sort of how to respond,” Hardis said. “And so among other things, the idea of both of our boards, shared values of our school district. We worked on the wording and ... we looked for a date when both boards would be meeting on the same night and it turned out to be Dec. 16.”
The two districts agreed upon a set of procedures to follow should there be any further incidents, Hardis said.