The city of Beachwood has purchased 10,000 fabric masks to be offered free to its residents in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We want our residents to stay healthy and wear face masks to promote the continued health of our city,” Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz stated in a news release. “These masks can be washed and worn multiple times, so they are also healthier for our environment.”
Masks will be distributed in a contact-less manner. Signs will be posted to explain the process. Residents will be asked to show their driver’s license with a Beachwood address (or, in the case of new residents, a utility bill dated within the past 45 days) through a closed car window. Once residency is confirmed, they should either pop their trunk from inside the vehicle or roll down a back window to receive a mask.
“If you’re outside in Beachwood, running errands, or visiting someone who isn’t part of your quarantine household, please wear a mask,” Horwitz stated.