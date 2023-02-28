Beachwood City Schools hosted its third annual MAC Scholars Black History Recognition Night at the Beachwood High School versus Hawken School basketball game Feb. 10 at Beachwood High School. February is Black History Month.
The program included three games - boys’ junior varsity, girls’ varsity and boys’ varsity. The teams gave remarks and wore coordinating “Black History is American History” T-shirts, according to a news release.
“While we attend different schools and are in different communities, we can continue to be the change we need to keep our history going,” Beachwood MAC Scholars adviser Gabrielle Greer-Jones said at the event, according to the release.
Before the games, Beachwood and Hawken students sang, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn with lyrics by James Weldon Johnson and music by J. Rosamond Johnson. The NAACP began promoting the hymn as a Black national anthem in 1917, and it’s regarded the same way in present day. Beachwood MAC Scholars president and senior Kaylee Patterson also presented members of Hawken School’s Black Student Union at the event, the release stated.
“Thank you to the Hawken community and coaches for their support of this event,” Ryan Peters, director of athletics at Beachwood schools, said at the event. “This is a tradition that we hope will continue for many years to come.”
Lauren Butler, associate director of athletics at Hawken School, said she was “proud” to represent the Hawken athletics department and collaborate with Beachwood schools to celebrate Black History Month.
“It is important that during this month and every day of the year that we take intentional time to honor what makes each person valuable to the community and hear each and every voice,” she said.
Throughout the evening, students from both schools spoke about what Black history means to them, the release stated.
“Black history is a source of pride, inspiration and motivation that reminds us of the power of the human spirit and potential we all have to make a difference,” Beachwood eighth-grader Maverick Morris said at the event, according to the release.
Senior Taylor Blackwell, a member of the Beachwood girls’ varsity basketball team, said at the event that “Black history is American history.”
“We hope that celebrations like tonight’s can become the norm and reinforce the belief that Black excellence should be celebrated not just for one month, but rather all year long,” she said.