Beachwood High School’s 12th class of the Gallery of Success will be honored April 8 in the high school’s auditorium.
Festivities will begin with a continental breakfast, an assembly with honorees and students, tours of the building, a luncheon for guests and an afternoon meet-and-greet. The induction ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. The events are not open to the community as they have been in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to selection committee coordinator Paula Zavell Rollins. A livestream on the Beachwood Schools’ YouTube channel will go live at the time of the ceremony.
This year’s class, which brings the total number of inductees to 140, are: Fran Wineguest Bulloff (1967); Eric Desatnik (1997); Sophia L. Hall (2005); Judson A. Kline (1968); Jay B. Lurie (1998); Aaron D. Marks (2002); Robert Marks (1984); David B. Ostro (1975); Dr. David M. Rosenberg (1966); and Emily Yahr (2004).
“This year’s Beachwood High School Gallery of Success inductees are leaders in a wide-range of fields, interests and service,” Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert Hardis told the Cleveland Jewish News. “From medicine to law, business to journalism, arts to advocacy, this group epitomizes our district’s mission, ‘To develop intellectual entrepreneurs with a social conscience.’ We are proud to honor these Bison.”
Bulloff, who retired from practicing and teaching law in 1993, is a community volunteer who lends her time to community causes, including the Jewish National Fund, the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Cleveland Jewish Book Festival, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and The Cleveland Orchestra. She lives in Beachwood with her husband, Aaron. They have two children and three grandchildren.
Desatnik, who lives in Los Angeles, is an award-winning strategic communications and public relations executive. Some of his clients include National Geographic, Google, Waymo, SpaceChain, the Milken Institute, ABL Space Systems, Tye Sheridan’s Wonder Dynamics and Adrian Grenier’s DuContra Ventures. He is also on the advisory boards for WildAid and SXSW Eco.
Hall is a civil rights attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit legal organization in Boston that provides legal services to communities of color and immigrants facing discrimination. She serves as deputy litigation director at LCR. Before that, she was a staff attorney with the AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts. She lives in Boston with her fiance, Jemel Robinson, their daughter, Rosaria Robinson, and her cat, Frank.
Kline, who lives in Orange with his wife, Sheryl, worked for 37 years as senior director and partner of Herschman Architects Inc., leaving to establish CIVITAD Services, LLC. He is a licensed architect and an adjunct professor at the Kent State University College of Architecture and the North Coast College. He currently serves as an Orange councilman, and is a member of the planning commission and chairs the village’s sustainable building committee and the racial equity, diversity and inclusion committee. He and his wife have two children and three grandchildren.
Lurie is the founding chief investment officer and member of the management team at DC Green Bank. Before that, he spent 11 years at World Bank Group’s private financing arm, the International Finance Corporation. He is also involved in his Washington D.C., community through philanthropy and volunteer work, where he lives in a 113-year old rowhouse with his partner, Rachael.
Aaron D. Marks is president of the board of directors at Stella Maris, an addiction treatment center in Cleveland. He is also chair of the education and prevention subcommittee for the U.S. Attorney’s Heroin and Opioid Task Force. He also works full time at American Express as director in its Global U.S. and Large Enterprises section. Marks and his wife, Rebecca, live in Cleveland Heights.
Robert Marks established Fidelity Voice and Data in 1999, selling it in 2015 to focus on community involvement. He has been involved with the Beachwood Schools Foundation, the Beachwood Athletic Boosters, the Beachwood Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. He also chaired the Beachwood schools bond levy campaign in 2010. He and his wife, Laurie, for four children.
Ostro, who has two sons and three grandchildren with his wife, Hermine, is vice president, treasurer of Parker Hannifin Corp. He has served on the Beachwood School Board three times, serving as president for over 14 years. He serves as chairman of the district’s audit committee. He has also served on the board of The Gathering Place. He and Hermine live in Beachwood.
Rosenberg, who lives in Pepper Pike with his wife, Enid, who was a 2003 Gallery of Success inductee, is the medical director of the University Hospitals Ahuja Lung Center. He also directs the UH COVID Recovery Clinic for treating patients with long COVID, and is on the faculty of Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine in Cleveland. He and Enid have two children and four grandchildren.
Yahr, who lives in Washington, D.C., is the pop culture reporter for The Washington Post. She previously interned at the Cleveland Jewish News, the Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky, USA Today and the American Journalism Review. She has previously been recognized by Rolling Stone.
Nominees are selected by a committee of Beachwood community members, and are selected for their accomplishments since high school which makes them role models for students. Nominees must exhibit achievement and distinction in one or more of the following areas: leadership, service, humanitarianism, creativity, courage and/or career contributions that have benefited others, Rollins told the CJN.
“This is a twofold event - to honor the graduates but also have them serve as role models to inspire and motivate current students,” she said. “A wall of those photos hang in the atrium of Beachwood High School and the kids walk by every day and see those 140 plaques with pictures and recognition statements. We hope the kids go, ‘I hope I am up there someday.’”
Rollins, who is a 1971 graduate of Beachwood High School, has coordinated the Gallery of Success since 2003. The honor is given normally every three years, except for the high school’s renovation and the pandemic. It was started in 1985.
“It’s just a nice way to show the kinds of people that can graduate from the school you’re attending,” she said. “The hope is that their speeches and presentations will be motivating and inspiring for current students.”