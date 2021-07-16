An assistant wrestling coach and strength coach at Beachwood High School drowned July 14 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Marzell Pink, 49, was pulled from the water in the area of 6th Avenue South at about 7:15 p.m. and transported to a hospital, where he died about one hour later, according to WMBF television station in Myrtle Beach.
Beachwood Bison Athletics posted on Facebook its sympathies, saying, “Rest In Peace Coach Pink. You made a huge difference during your time. We love you and send our thoughts and prayers to Marzell’s family.”
Beachwood schools Superintendent Robert P. Hardis sent a message to students and families, saying:
“It is with regret that I share with you the shocking and tragic news that Marzell Pink, assistant wrestling and strength coach, died in an accident yesterday while on vaca-tion with his family.
"Director of Athletics Ryan Peters has been in contact with Mr. Pink’s family, but we do not yet know about funeral or other arrangements. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pinks. We have arranged for grief counselors to be available in the Beachwood Middle School library tomorrow (Friday) from 3-6 p.m. Coaches and other staff mem-bers will be present to support students in addition to grief counselors.
"Please know that if you are dealing with this tragic death, do not hesitate to contact me. As a staff and as a community, we will support the Pink family and we will help one another.”
Pink was also a longtime educator and coach in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District shared the following statement:
“Students and staff across the district are grieving the loss of a beloved member of the CMSD school community. Mr. Pink served CMSD the last three years as Dean of En-gagement and as powerlifting coach at Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School and he worked for the district for decades.”
This is a developing story.