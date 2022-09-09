Few things can motivate high schoolers to wake up early before school, but Netta Haas and Hannah Plotkin found a way to organize a weekly morning minyan for them and their peers.
The pair of seniors at Beachwood High School were looking for a space to express their Jewish identity with other teenagers when they decided to start their own initiative among their friend group.
“It definitely came from our own need and looking at something that we were missing in our daily school lives,” Hannah, 17, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 25. “Going to a public high school is really hard as religious Jews and people who are constantly looking for some sort of Jewish outlet.”
Both former Mandel Jewish Day School middle schoolers, they bonded over Hebrew class and shared lunch periods at the high school. They told some friends about their idea to start a minyan and then it spread by word of mouth to include a rotating cast of about 15 students, with on average seven attending each week.
“We call it a minyan, it’s kind of a misnomer,” Netta, 16, told the CJN Aug. 25.
Typically, a minyan requires 10 Jewish adults.
Every Thursday at 7:15 a.m., the group would meet in Netta’s living room to read and discuss the Torah, followed by a breakfast.
“Netta and I each Wednesday night, we’ve coined the term ‘bageling’ where we go to either Heinen’s or Giant Eagle and we buy lots of spreads and bagels,” said Hannah, a member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
With a time crunch before school, they said the minyan is boiled down to what the group needs and wants and what they have the time for. There is time as people arrive to put on their tefillin or say Pesukei d’Zimra, then they start with Ashrei or go into Baruch before the Shema and a silent Amidah with extra time to reflect or meditate, Netta said.
“One of my favorite parts of the minyan is how we divide up the Torah reading,” Hannah said. “I usually end up with an aliyah or two to read and that really allows me the time when I’m at home when it’s just me in my room to sit down with the text and learn it and prepare to be able to teach it to the rest of my friends.”
Netta’s siblings often join in the minyan or help prepare a question for each aliyah for the group to break off and discuss. Her brother would often bring a poem that connects to the parsha or spirituality and Judaism to read and discuss with the group.
“That’s something that I thought was one of my biggest motivations for the minyan is I just think the Torah is too far away from people,” said Netta, a member of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst and Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood.
In their final year of high school, the seniors plan to continue holding their morning minyan and hope to find a strong Jewish community in college.
“I’m hoping to go to a school that has a very strong Jewish community, but hopefully one that’s also diverse with people who are interested in pluralism and very committed to Judaism and community,” said Netta, who plans to spend at least one year studying at an Israeli midrasha. “And a place that’s not so big that I can’t make an impact and be a leader.”