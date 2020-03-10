A Beachwood High School student is self-quarantined, according to a March 10 emailed update to families by Robert Hardis, superintendent of Beachwood Schools.
That student attended an "out of state conference last week and may have come into contact with a Cuyahoga County resident who has now tested positive for the coronavirus."
A person who works for the Jewish Education Center and who attended the AIPAC conference in Washington, D.C. has tested positive for the virus, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland confirmed.
The student has no symptoms of the virus, according to Hardis' message, who capitalized the words "no symptoms" in his letter, and the siblings and family of the student have not self-quarantined, Hardis wrote.
"At this point in time, we will keep our schools open, but we understand that this could change with little notice," Hardis wrote, adding that students who wish to stay at home will have excused absences from school.
He also said the school would be vigilant about sanitizing its buildings and buses.
"These are difficult times, and I encourage our community to support one another in a demonstration of our remarkable unity and strength," Hardis wrote.