Beachwood’s fifth annual Fall Festival Oct. 2 at Beachwood City Hall featured games, music, food, face painting, craft vendors, inflatables and rides.
The city’s fire and police departments also demonstrated the proper use of safety equipment.
Attendees were encouraged to bring canned goods and nonperishables to kick off the community food drive organized by Beachwood Place, the city, schools and chamber.
A free concert Oct. 1 kicked off the Fall Festival weekend.
The event was organized by the city of Beachwood, Beachwood City Schools and the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce.
Anton Albert is a freelance journalist.