75th anniversary of liberation to be commemorated Jan. 27

With the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz falling on Jan. 27, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum is holding a commemoration at the former concentration and extermination camp in Poland.

Presidents, prime ministers and ambassadors from European countries have confirmed their attendance at the event. Four international organizations will send representation including the United Nations.

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin is expected as well as U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin.

New Zealand, Australia, Korea and Canada will also send delegates as will the Vatican.

Polish television station TVP will broadcast the event by satellite.

The events begin at 3:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. EST.)