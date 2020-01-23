Born in Poland, Leon Shear got an early taste of Nazi cruelty as an unpaid worker in the building that housed the Gestapo and German police in his hometown, Bendin or Bedzin in Silesia.
At the age of 12, he had many responsibilities, including tending to five dogs, one of them a Doberman pinscher that placed him in fear.
“I tended the kitchen, and I went for food, for groceries, and the super polizei (super police) came with me to pick it up,” he said. “I went to the slaughterhouse to get meat for the kitchen or for the dogs, so I was always busy. I was cleaning the yard and kennels and the basement. I had all kind of vegetables that they saved.”
He also cleaned ashes from the furnace and from the stoves on the upper floors of the building, cleaned prison cells that had been occupied by Polish prisoners and tended to the coal storage bin.
Occasionally, Jews were arrested.
“And I had to open up (the coal bin storage area) and they put him there and shot him,” he said. “And then they brought people from the ghetto and took him to the cemetery. Sometimes I went to the cemetery with them. “
Bendin served in that capacity for two years. At the age of 14, in early March 1942, Shear was ordered to board a truck.
“I was in the yard,” he said. “Well, when they say get on the truck, I have no question to say I can’t go because I’m working, and (I) wound up in Auschwitz No. 1. “
Shear, 92, a resident of Beachwood and member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, recalled in vivid detail his arrival at the most notorious concentration and extermination camp. Today a great-grandfather, he still works daily for a living, repairing commercial washing machines.
He spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News days before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Jan. 27.
Arrival in Auschwitz
“We arrived at Auschwitz 1 and, behind us as we arrived, there was a car following us and they had all kind of papers,” he said.
The prisoners were processed in a roll call by name. Without papers, Shear became the subject of conversation between two members of the Gestapo, which he understood.
“So the one German to the other German says, ‘Let’s not waste a German bullet.’ And the other one says, ‘He’s gonna die here, anyway.’ So from there, they went ahead and processed me with the rest of the prisoners.”
His number was 72,115.
Shear’s first two to three months at Auschwitz 1 were spent inside a brick barracks with the 15 or 20 Polish prisoners with whom he had arrived. The men and boys were told not to leave their room, because there were others in the building who were ill.
“I don’t know what kind of disease it was,” he said. “I wasn’t sick. I never was sick there. And we went through with the system. Once in a while, they took us out at night to run.”
Block 14, Birkenau
Later, he was marched to Block 14 at Birkenau, the site of both barracks and crematoriums.
“In Block 14 were 700, 800 people there: Poles, Russians, and prisoners of war, Jewish people, but we didn’t associate,” Shear recalled. “So we isolated (ourself on the outer end of the barrack. These barracks were all wood. And they told us that night … that all of us will go to the same job.”
The job title, he was told he was assigned to do “koenigsgraben,” meaning king digging. His work consisted of digging drainage ditches through potato fields.
At noon, buckets loaded with soup on wheelbarrows were brought out to the prisoners for lunch. Shear noticed that a Russian on his crew was eating between meals.
He learned enough Russian to ask the man what he was eating. The man showed him, shoveling up dirt and picking out a large worm.
“And he looked at me, and he said to me in Russian, ‘Kushait,’ eat,” Shear said. “So what choice do I have? So I took it from him, did the same thing, wiped it off and I ate. I ate ‘em. And the thing is, I was afraid to share this information with other people. I was afraid.”
Without family, Shear somehow found people to help him along the way, among them a kindly physician, who called him “chochem” or smart person in Yiddish, for following the Russian’s advice, the Russian who challenged him to eat the worm – who also later warned him not to drink water from a particular water tank.
Once Shear fell asleep during the lunch break and missed the call to get back to digging ditches.
“Well, beating was normal,” he said. “You lived with it. And I don’t know how I got to the camp. I don’t remember.”
He was beaten so badly after that incident that he had to be carried in a wheelbarrow back to the camp, and then he was left outside overnight.
Punishment and torture
“I was put in a place called S-Kar,” he said. “S-Kar is Straff commando, punishing commando. Only the people who did something wrong were there. It was not just Jews. It was Russians, there were Poles.”
There he could not leave the camp, was under constant supervision and faced torture.
“The SS man came in with a loaf of bread and they called 72,115, that’s me,” he said. “I stepped forward. The SS man said, I want you to eat that whole bread. Don’t leave a crumb. Of course I said yes. Then he says, ‘Good.’ He told people behind me, ‘Process. Go ahead.’ A rope came down tied my hands. They lift me up in a chair or chair or some kind of a stand, and I hung. I don’t know the time I hung because between my chest and arms and back was destroying, it was killing me. But I did do the best I can to bite my tongue.”
Shear said he woke up wet on the floor sometime later.
“And there he comes with a loaf of bread about five feet away from me or something. He says ‘Hefling, prisoner, take the bread and start eating.’ And I looked up. The bread was about a distance of three to five feet away, I couldn’t reach it. and I couldn’t crawl. My hands were paralyzed. Plus the agony of my pain. He said to me, … ‘Goddamn it, you refuse to take the bread from a German officer.’ Well, they warn me when he does that. Keep your head. Don’t keep your head down. He’s gonna step on your head. Well as much as I could hold my head up. ... And he screamed at me that I refused to take the bread to eat from a German officer. He was walking around me, walking around. I just heard his steps. I couldn’t turn my head. He finally left, he was laughing, lit a cigarette.”
Block 24, Birkenau
He was later placed in Block 24, where he was assigned to Kanada commando, a coveted duty among prisoners of unloading suitcases from incoming trains.
“They called us the rich people,” he said, because prisoners could eat from the tinned goods that passengers had carried.
In Block 24, he met a teenager who became his friend.
He said that when the trains backed into Birkenau, the passengers were separated, women and children were often sent to the gas chambers and crematoriums.
Then a train came in from his hometown and he spotted his mother and sister, heading for the gas chambers. He told his friend.
“I wanted to go, and he grabbed a hold of my arm, and I thought he was going to tear it off my shoulders,” Shear said. “He says you know what’s going to happen in a couple minutes to you. You will go through a chimney.”
His friend stayed with him that night as he grieved the losses.
Mengele's arrival
Shear remembered when Dr. Josef Mengele arrived at Birkenau.
“He came with a plan,” Shear said. “And the plan worked for everybody. The camp wasn’t getting any bigger. It stayed the same way. … When he made a selection, it wasn’t a couple hundred, a couple thousand, thousands sometimes. So the barracks were not empty but new fresh blood came in.”
He recalled a selection that Mengele held within Block 24. The prisoners were told to strip and present themselves.
His friend’s father was selected for death at one selection, and his friend chose to go with him to the gas chambers. Shear became emotional as he spoke about an earlier pact the two friends had made: that the two would go through the chimney together.
Leaving Auschwitz
Later, Shear was “liquidated” from Auschwitz. He was sent to Sachsenhausen and finally to Kaufering, a sub-camp of Dachau, where he was sent on a death march at the end of April 1945.
A black regiment of U.S. Army troops liberated Shear on May 3, 1945, about a week into that march. He later talked with a U.S. Army captain who spoke fluent German.
“When I was liberated, I saw that captain and he spoke fluent German to me and I says, ‘No more war. No more killing.’ He says, ‘Never.’ He was wrong. There is war. There is more killing. There is more hate. … It’s up to you to make a better life with a better understanding of life.”
Looking back on his experience, more than 75 years ago, Shear considered his life.
“I paid a high price of hate. Hate’s a small word, but … hate destroyed the country. That’s Germany. Hate killed people. Will it ever end and after so many years? I don’t think so. Not in my lifetime. I’m 92 years old and getting older by the minute. Next month I’ll be 93. In August I’ll be 70 years married to the same girl. I have
five grandkids. I’m gonna have six
great-grandkids. Right now I have four. Two in the oven. Isn’t life good? Life is good. My kids, I say, Life is good. Life is sweet.”