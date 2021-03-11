The land housing the now-closed Beachwood Inn at 3795 Orange Place in Orange was recently acquired by a local real estate partnership.
In a March 3 village council meeting, Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy announced the purchase by the unnamed group, which is represented by Randy Kertesz, president of Kertes Enterprises in Woodmere. The land, which was listed at about $1.3 million, sold for $3.05 million at a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s sale via an online public auction Feb. 3.
“It’s a win, win, win, purchased by a group of people who own 24 acres between the Pinecrest development and Chagrin Boulevard,” Mulcahy told the Cleveland Jewish News March 8. “There is a scheduled real estate development (on the 24 acres), and the entrance was originally proposed to go through the Pinecrest development behind the movie theater, Silverspot Cinema. But, the people who own that land for the residential development bought the hotel, so now they might have a good main entrance into the residential development.”
Mulcahy said more than 100 people were bidding on the hotel and land, but “if you asked me who I wanted to get it, this group would’ve been one of my top two.” According to ohiosheriffsales.com, 87 bids were placed.
“This process of the residential development has been a long time coming,” Mulcahy said. “The availability of that lot and the people invested in the property already, them getting it is great news.”
Kertesz, in a March 8 interview with the CJN, made clear that Kertes Enterprises did not buy the property themselves but instead are involved in the partnership planning for the residential development near Pinecrest.
“We don’t have any plans for what will happen to the hotel at this time, and we haven’t closed on the property yet,” he said. “We’re currently in the process of doing so, but I have nothing more to tell at the moment. We haven’t really studied what can be used on the property. We have some ideas but nothing is set in stone yet.”
According to Mulcahy and Kertesz, the community can expect concrete plans in the coming months, leading to public hearings. The foreclosure auction was ordered by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, according to ohiosheriffsales.com.