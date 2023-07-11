The City of Beachwood recently installed technology that allows traffic lights to change to green when emergency vehicles approach intersections.
The emergency preemption technology follows police cars and fire engines in real time as a way to quicken arrival times at incident locations and increases responsiveness, according to a news release.
The devices were installed in safety vehicles and traffic signals by Path Master. The installation was completed hand-in-hand with Path Master and the police and fire departments.
“I’ve been aware of the difficulty safety vehicles have in traversing through highly trafficked intersections in the city, so this new technology will transform their ability to arrive more quickly,” Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said in a news release.
Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said in the release that she is “grateful” to be assured that the traffic lights will accommodate emergency vehicles as they reach intersections.
“This technology enables our department to do the best job possible on a daily basis,” McLaughlin said. “Timing is very important and seconds make a difference.”
As a result of the installation, McLaughlin said in the release that travel time from one end of the city to the other has been “drastically reduced.”
“The number of people in the city can balloon up to 100,000 during the day, and being able to control the traffic has been one of our biggest concerns,” Fire Chief Steven Holtzman said in the release, who also described the technology as one of the best tools to be installed in the city in recent memory.
Berns added in the release that, “Installing this preemption system is one of the best things we have done since I have served as mayor. If we save just one life, it’s well worth the investment.”