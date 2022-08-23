The city of Beachwood recently installed 31 license plate readers throughout the city, including two mobile units in police vehicles.
License plate readers are technological apparatus with fast-moving cameras that record the visible license plates of passing automobiles, according to a news release. The place, time and date of such information are all noted, and it will notify law enforcement if the car’s information matches that of a vehicle on a “hot list,” the release stated.
“We believe our LPRs will greatly enhance our efforts to ensure public safety, and expedite our ability to identify and apprehend individuals involved in criminal activity,” Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said in the release.
Additional license plate readers are expected in the fall, she said.
“This technology will better align our law enforcement work with what’s happening nationwide, and it will offer greater protection to our residents and visitors,” Mayor Justin Berns said in the release.
The license plate readers will also benefit Beachwood Place.
“Beachwood Place is proud of our deep roots in the community and grateful for our partnership with the Beachwood Police Department and Mayor Berns’ office,” Heidi Yanok, senior general manager of Beachwood Place, sad in the release. “We strive every day to create a great environment for our guests and tenants, and the use of LPR’s at our entrances help to ensure our entire community feels safe.”