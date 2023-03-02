A decision was made Feb. 23 to deny the city of Beachwood’s request to vacate arbitration stemming from a lawsuit filed by police officer Blake Rogers, who was fired for shooting a Cleveland man in the parking lot of Beachwood Place June 27, 2019.
Beachwood City Law Director Stewart Hastings told the Cleveland Jewish News he doesn’t know if the city would appeal nor could he say how much the city might owe Rogers.
“The amount is unknown at this time,” he said. “If the city chooses to file with the court of appeals, they will set their own schedule for a briefing, oral argument and decision. If the city wins, it will not owe him anything.”
Hastings said he could not comment further due to possible pending litigation.
The incident happened after Jaquan Jones was spotted by mall security in connection with a theft of a $59 hat from Dillard’s. Rogers saw Jones attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle and fired two shots into the vehicle, hitting Jones. During the incident, Jones ran over Rogers’ foot and escaped. Jones was apprehended nearly one month later on July 25 in an unrelated narcotics arrest in Cleveland. He later pleaded guilty to felonious assault and other related charges, and was sentenced to 12 to 16 years at Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe.
Rogers was placed on paid leave beginning June 28, 2019, and he received his annual salary of $92,206.40 plus benefits, per police department procedure. He was terminated Feb. 22, 2021. Hastings told the CJN Rogers did not receive compensation after his termination date.
In issuing his decision to deny the city’s request to vacate arbitration, Judge Peter J. Corrigan signed off on Arbitrator Christopher L. Beebe’s findings that the city must reinstate Rogers with back pay with interest and benefits retroactive to Feb. 22, 2021. The city also must pay all costs assessed as a result of the lawsuit.
Rogers’ attorney, Kevin Gross with Zipkin Whiting Co. LPA in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News he was unable to comment due to pending federal litigation.
On March 31, 2020, then-Beachwood Law Director Diane Calta was notified by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office that it deemed it not appropriate to pursue any misdemeanor charges against Rogers. In October 2020, a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned a “no bill,” meaning there was insufficient evidence to indict an accused, ending the potential for any criminal charges being brought against Rogers. However, the city held a pre-disciplinary hearing Feb. 18, 2021, and Rogers was terminated four days later.
At an arbitration hearing on July 30, 2021, Beebe overturned Rogers’ termination, stating the city did not prove all of the charges it cited in the termination letter, and committed due process errors in its response to the grievant’s actions. Beebe also found that the city violated the law by releasing the notice of charges to the media. On Dec. 20, 2021, the city filed a motion to vacate/modify the arbitration award, and on Jan. 26, 2022, the Fraternal Order of Police filed a memorandum in opposition to the city’s motion to vacate. The city filed its opposition to the FOP’s request on Feb. 23, 2022, and an oral argument hearing was set for April 26, 2022. The city asked the court to vacate/modify the arbitrator’s award, stating it disagreed with the arbitrator’s conclusion that Rogers may remain on the police force.