The Beachwood Police Department has received 13 reports of mail theft from collection boxes in the parking lot of the Beachwood Post Office at 3695 S. Green Road.
Reports were taken from April 18 to May 1, 2022, officer Jamey Appell wrote in a news release. He said it is not known when the thefts occurred.
“The victims are reporting that they placed outgoing mail into the collection boxes located in the parking lot,” Appell wrote. “The suspect(s) are targeting pieces of mail that contain checks. The checks are being altered and the suspect(s) are cashing or attempting to cash them. The Beachwood Police Department does not have the authority/jurisdiction to investigate mail theft that occurs on Federal Property. The Cleveland Office of the U.S. Postal Inspector’s has been made aware of the thefts.
“The Beachwood Police Department is documenting these reports for victims as a courtesy because banks are requiring their customers to file a report,” he wrote.
Appell suggested that people using the mail to send anything of value, such as a check, “may want to hand it to your carrier, place it in your mailbox for the carrier to pick up or deposit it in the receptacles inside of the post office lobby. The Beachwood Post Office lobby is open 24 hours.”