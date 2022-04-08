Beachwood resident Andrew Spott heard the sirens from emergency vehicles from his Airbnb in Tel Aviv shortly after a shooting took place April 7 in the downtown area with several bars and restaurants packed with people.
Spott, who spent three months over the winter in Tel Aviv with his family and is now back for a two-week business trip, said he was in his Airbnb apartment about 300 meters to 500 meters away when the shooting began. Although he did not hear any shots at the time, the sirens alerted him to the situation, and he learned of the shooting when he turned on the news on television.
“I’m here working on a startup business, and my co-founders are Israeli and their families are Israeli and they’re here,” Spott told the Cleveland Jewish News April 7. “I’m leaving on a plane to go back to the safety of Cleveland tomorrow, and this is their life. It’s a great contrast.”
At least two people were killed and several wounded in the shooting that reportedly took place at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv, including Dizengoff Street, a central thoroughfare and popular weekend hangout, according to The Associated Press.
“The restaurant and the bar that the shooting started at, I walked past or drove past, pushed my kids in a stroller past, for three months, 200 times,” Spott said. “You couldn’t go anywhere without passing it. I lived a few blocks away in an Airbnb for a month there.”
He recalled just last week walking down the beaches in “peak Tel Aviv, peak Israel” as families played full of peace and comfort and contrasting that with this moment.
“Tomorrow, you’ll be looking over your shoulder,” he said. “A lot less people will leave their house if they don’t have to.”
Police have urged people to avoid the area, and many have sheltered in place. Spott said one of his friend’s sister ran into and sheltered at a bar after hearing the shooting and commotion.
“The police don’t want anybody to leave or add to any crowd in the streets,” he said. “There’s more than 1,000, my estimates, police or military officials there. There’s even like the counter-terrorism units searching through buildings. Everyone is sheltering in place right now.”
The motive for the shootings was not immediately clear, but came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians that killed 11 people ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began a week ago. Last year, protests and clashes during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war, according to AP.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with top security officials and ordered reinforcements into the city. “Wherever the terrorist is – we’ll get to him. And everyone who helped him indirectly or directly – will pay a price,” he said in a statement.
Amichai Eshed, the Tel Aviv police commander, said the shooter opened fire at a packed bar at around 9 p.m. and then fled the scene, AP reported.
This is a developing story.