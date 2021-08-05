The city of Beachwood and the Mandel Jewish Community Center are partnering to present “Sounds of Magic: Disney and Beyond,” a family-friendly outdoor concert at the Mandel JCC’s Safran Park at 2 p.m. Aug. 15.
Beachwood residents and Mandel JCC members can enjoy musical selections and favorites from the big screen performed by the Cleveland Pops Orchestra with conductor Carl Topilow and featuring vocalists Lauren Berry and Connor Bogart.
Grounds will open at 12:30. Guests can bring a blanket, chairs and picnic lunch. Kosher drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
“Mayor Martin Horwitz wanted to introduce an event that would bring the community together,” Derek Schroeder, Beachwood community services director, said in a news release. “I had worked with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra before and thought this would be a great way to end the summer.”
Attendees can park at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School and Fuchs Mizrachi School. Limited parking in the Mandel JCC Stonehill parking lot is available for those with accessible parking permits.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for children ages 2 to 12 and seniors ages 60 and older. Children under 2 are free.
Beachwood residents can purchase tickets at Beachwood City Hall at 25325 Fairmount Blvd. or beachwoodohio.com. Mandel JCC members can purchase tickets at the Mandel JCC membership desk at 26001 S. Woodland Road or mandeljcc.org/concert.
For more information, call Beachwood community services at 216-292-1970.