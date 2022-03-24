The Beachwood Chamber of Commerce hosted about 50 community and chamber members at its “Meet the Mayor” luncheon March 23 at the Beachwood Community Center.
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns, who began his first term on Jan. 1, covered several topics in his talk, including city safety, updates to municipal facilities and signage, upcoming and potential infrastructure projects, and development news for new and existing Beachwood businesses.
Berns started by saying safety is his “No. 1 priority,” adding that “actions speak louder than words” in the city’s efforts to crack down on crime and traffic safety. To slow down drivers within city limits, he said license plate readers and speed awareness signs will complement the police force’s current traffic responsibilities.
“As cars pass through various points of the city, there are cameras that will take images of the license plate,” he said. “If a license plate exists on a hot list, it will come up in our dispatch center and alert our police that there is a vehicle traveling through our city that is wanted for some purpose, which are limited. It helps us apprehend criminals. It is a very important tool in our police department.”
Specifically touching on the rise in crime at Beachwood Place, Berns assured that the city’s police force is working to reduce crime there, as well as make guests feel safe shopping there.
“We’ve taken steps since January, you just don’t see all of the officers at the mall doing things,” he said. “But, it is a perception issue at the mall, less of a crime issue. We are taking an aggressive approach and working closely with the mall. How do we change the perception issue? Time will tell.”
In addition to his safety plans, Berns added he also wants to ramp up the city’s vehicle maintenance and rotation schedule.
“Typically, what the city has done is run our fire engines into the ground and that causes lots of down time and costs for maintenance,” he said. “What I would like to see is us get to more of a rotation for our fire apparatuses and our police cars and service department trucks.”
Berns said the city still wants to purchase a new rescue squad. City council authorized a rescue squad to be purchased in 2020, and the city has not received it yet due to nationwide shortages, he explained.
For municipal facilities, Berns said he has plans to undertake a “comprehensive” city signage overhaul – updating the signs for the city’s public buildings and digitizing the sign at city hall. He also called for updates to the city park, including new playground equipment and switching out the wood-chip flooring to rubber or artificial turf.
“We are working on securing some grants to pay for a portion of that,” he said.
Other plans call for the addition of new restroom facilities at City Park East, as well as a new picnic pavilion, outdoor fitness equipment and more parking.
As for infrastructure, Berns said that one project will be to make all crosswalks on Richmond Road compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He also focused on a proposed project to expand a bridge on Chagrin Boulevard that goes over Interstate 271.
“Most of the bridge work can be done down below,” Berns said when an audience member asked about possible traffic disruption. “They may need to close at least one lane. There will be some interruption, some sacrifice. But, it will be for the better in the long run.”
Berns also commented on recent business news, including the opening of COhatch Beachwood, GE Current’s plans to move to the city and that the Porsche dealership on the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Richmond Road will be moving to Orange Place.
“We do not know what will happen to the existing facility,” he noted.