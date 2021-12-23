Beachwood City Council played host to an evening of formal remarks and tributes to outgoing Beachwood City Council president James Pasch and Mayor Martin S. Horwitz Dec. 20 in which the final speakers were the two men.

Horwitz, who lost the Nov. 2 election to Councilman Justin Berns, read prepared remarks during his last city council meeting Dec. 20. He praised his staff, council and the residents of Beachwood. He listed his accomplishments and spoke of his goal to serve as a role model for his children and grandchildren.

Prior to his election to mayor in 2017, he served on Beachwood City Council and as its president as well as 16 years on the Beachwood school board, where he also served as president. Having served 26 years in total in office, he is the only person to have served as president of city council, school board and mayor of Beachwood.

“I’ve attended almost 1,000 meetings in Beachwood and I’ve loved almost every one of them,” Horwitz said, “because my hobby and my passion has always been public service.”

He said public service has changed “in ways I could not have imagined 25 years ago. Social media allows everyone a chance to be a reporter and create their own facts.”

Horwitz said he has never engaged in negative campaigning.

“It may sound old-fashioned, and I am old fashioned,” he said. “But winning at any cost is not worth sacrificing my integrity.”

Horwitz described his style as consistent.

“I work to innovate and bring the best practices to our schools and our city through research, study and collaboration with elected and community leaders, directors and staff.”

Horwitz said he helped build two schools and remodel three others. He said he was an early proponent of educational technology and did the research to build Beachwood’s middle school, “one of the first wireless middle schools in Ohio and the state’s first one-to-one laptop program.”

Horwitz said he is particularly proud of Barkwood, the city’s dog park; of the city’s five-year storm sewer plan; and of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the city’s mask mandate, which was implemented prior to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mandate, and Beachwood’s vaccination center for 7,000 first responders and residents.

He also spoke of the revamped planning and zoning code “to jump start Beachwood Place and Commerce Park.”

“Over the past few years we worked on the enhanced use of cameras, license plate readers and other smart technology,” Horwitz said. “We’ve worked with the (Beachwood Place) mall and (Jewish) Federation (of Cleveland) on improving security and we’ve designed plans to give special attention to our Orthodox community with increased patrols. I know under the very capable leadershp of our first female police chief, Kate Dolan, this will be accomplished.”

Horwitz thanked his staff, whom he referred to as his extended family.

Berns will be sworn in as mayor Jan. 1, 2022. A ceremonial swearing in will take place at the city council meeting Jan. 3, 2022.

Pasch had lived in Beachwood for less than a year when he ran his first campaign eight years ago.

“In that first race I forged friendships that will last a lifetime,” Pasch said. “I hope you know that I took your stories, your thoughts, your ideas with me every time that I walked into this building.”

Pasch said he ran on a set of policy proposals, “proposals about what we stood for and our values.”

Pasch named an antidiscrimination policy, a welcoming city resolution, paid family leave for all city employees, as a foundation and said the city is not yet finished.

“We have modernized city hall,” said Pasch, who pressed for livestreaming public meetings.

Pasch, like Horwitz, said he was most proud of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most importantly, we governed by listening to the science.”

He said, “We are not out of the woods,” imploring residents to get vaccinated citing statistics showing the effectiveness of vaccines, and the medical system in Northeast Ohio is “being pushed to the brink. I have already talked to the incoming mayor about him having a COVID task force ready to go on day 1,” said Pasch, commending Horwitz and his team for their efforts to save lives.

“There is nothing more critical than a seamless transition during the pandemic, and I know that has been the case,” Pasch said.

He said Beachwood was able to maintain its economic strength during the pandemic, with the city running a surplus, “and we did so without cutting services.”

He applauded the work of the first responders and service workers, as well as other city departments.

“They put their lives on the line responding to COVID-related calls during the height of the pandemic,” Pasch said. “Our leadership always made tough calls putting safety over politics.”

He called upon residents to lead.

“I implore anyone who’s thinking about doing it to do it,” Pasch said. “There is no more reward that is more fulfilling than that of public service.”

He said he owed all of his successes to his wife, Carly, and said he served primarily for his children.

“Thank you, G-d bless, and good luck Beachwood,” Pasch said.