Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz is running the city from a hospital room, he told the Cleveland Jewish News in a June 22 text.
On June 24, Lynn Johnson, communications coordinator for the city, released a statement regarding the 67-year-old Horwitz.
“Mayor Horwitz is in the hospital anticipating surgery,” Johnson stated. “This is not COVID-19 related. He has his computer and his cell phone with him and is attending to the business of the city. He is in close contact with his administration and with Council President James Pasch.”
Johnson said there has been no transfer of power.
Horwitz, an attorney, has lived in Beachwood for more than 50 years, according to the city’s website.
In 1989, he was elected to the Beachwood Board of Education and served the Beachwood schools for four terms, including four years as president of the board. During his 16-year tenure, he was actively involved in the construction of Beachwood Middle School, the Fairmount Early Childhood Center and board offices, plus major additions to the Beachwood High School, and Bryden and Hilltop elementary schools. He was an early advocate for educational technology and was recognized for his work by the National School Boards Association.
He was elected to city council in 2011. He was re-elected to a second term and served as council president in 2016 and 2017. He was elected to become mayor in November of 2017 and became mayor on Jan. 1, 2018.