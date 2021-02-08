Beachwood Police Chief Kelly Stillman said he has concluded his investigation of officer Blake Rogers, who has been on paid administrative leave since June 27, 2019, pending the outcome of investigations after Rogers shot a shoplifting suspect in the parking lot at Beachwood Place in Beachwood.
Rogers has been paid $92,206.40 annually pending the investigations of the officer-involved shooting. Jaquan Jones, then 20, of Cleveland was arrested, convicted and sentenced to prison on multiple charges regarding the incident, which began as the report of a theft of a $59 baseball hat from a store. As Jones fled from the parking lot, he ran over Rogers’ foot. Jones was captured about one month later following an unrelated incident.
The Cuyahoga County grand jury returned a no bill Oct. 8, 2020, after the state attorney general presented its case regarding Rogers’ use of force in the incident. A no bill indicates that Rogers did not break the law in the incident.
On Oct. 9, 2020, Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said an internal investigation would be done that would take two weeks.
“We do not have any information to release at this time,” Horwitz wrote in a Feb. email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
Rogers and his wife, Jacalyn Rogers, filed suit Oct. 12, 2020, in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas naming Horwitz, former Police Chief Gary Haba and other city officials, as well as the city of Beachwood.
Their case was filed partly as a result of the length of time Rogers has been on paid administrative leave. On Dec. 15, 2020, the case was moved to U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio.
Both the plaintiffs and the defendants have demanded a jury trial.