Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz has a message for those who look to social media for information about up-to-the-minute information about local crime: Turn only to the Beachwood Police Department’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter sites.
Horwitz, in addressing Beachwood City Council during the mayor’s report May 17, said there was a lot of misinformation floating on social media immediately following the April 20 fatal shooting in the parking lot of Embassy Suites on Park East Drive.
“The car containing the shooter fled the area,” Horwitz said. “Within a very short time misinformation flooded social media fueled in part by emails and texts from area schools. We saw everything from ‘active shooter on Chagrin (Boulevard)’ to ‘I just heard they’re looking for the killer on Halburton (Road).’”
Within an hour of the shooting, Beachwood Police Chief Kelly Stillman said such information was “erroneous.”
Jewish day schools in Beachwood, the Mandel Jewish Community Center preschool and at least one Beachwood public school went into lockdown as a result.
Officer Jamey Appell spoke to reporters about two hours after the shooting clarifying the string of events.
Horwitz said he set up a meeting with members of Beachwood Police Department and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s security team. That meeting took place May 7.
“Our goal was to analyze our process for sharing information and set up a faster crisis communication system to get accurate messages to our residents and the Jewish day schools,” Horwitz said.
He said Appel has been assigned to be the public information officer.
Appel, Horwitz said, will “place short messages on social media as quickly as we have information available in a police emergency. We will not be waiting until we put together a press release for all media. We will do this hopefully within minutes of an event happening.
“This information will be posted on Beachwood police Facebook, Instagram and Twitter sites. It will then be reposted on city sites,” Horwitz said. “I would urge all residents to make sure you have the Beachwood police sites on your social media account.”
In addition, Horwitz said, “We will be working with Beachwood schools’ resource officers and the Jewish day schools to make sure that no information is released by them to parents unless it has been cleared by our public information officer. If you see any messages posted on friends’ social media platforms, consider it unreliable unless it is a direct reposting from our site.”
He discouraged people from calling dispatchers with questions about police emergencies as they may be busy coordinating communication.
“Going forward their response will be ‘please check our social media sites,’” Horwitz said. “In the event of a truly dangerous situation that poses a hazard to the entire city, you will be notified by the county’s CodeRED alert system. In major emergencies, CodeRED can access cell phones and land lines even if you’re not signed up with the county’s CodeRED service. We hope that these new steps will make the sharing of emergency information easier and faster and avoid the chaos that comes from disseminating misinformation.”
To sign up for CodeRED alerts, visit bit.ly/3fsGJUQ.