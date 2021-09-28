The Beachwood Men’s Softball League hosted its Legends and All-Star games on Sept. 26.
With friends and families in the bleachers at Solon Community Park, about 30 players between both squads played a friendly but competitive game late into the night.
The All-Star teams are chosen by team voting. With eight teams in the league, each team sends three to four players to the game. The teams are split up by “odd” and “even” players from teams No. 1, 3, 5 and 7, playing with each other against players from teams No. 2, 4, 6 and 8.
The odd team got off to an early lead and led by as many as 10 runs late in the game. But the even team came back and cut it to four. Despite even’s best effort, the odd team ended up winning.
Tyler Peltz hit a home run for the even team, while Roger Nudelman followed it up with a grand slam for the odd team.
Todd Adelman, who has played in each of the league’s 12 All-Star games, said this game is always a fun send-off for the players at the end of the season.
“I’m very fortunate to have had the opportunity to have played in all of them,” Adelman told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I know that’s coming to an end sooner or later. So I enjoy every single one of them. I never take these for granted. It’s always such a pleasure for me to play in it and see all these guys.”
Prior to the All-Star Game, the league hosted its annual Legends Game. This is a game composed of former players, along with some current players, who are 60 years of age or older. Adelman’s father, Larry, started it in 2012 as a way for former players to get together and see each other, since they no longer play in the league.
Adelman, like a few others in the league, plays in the league with his father and his son, Reid. He said this is one of many attributes that make the league so great.
“This league, to me, is very special,” said Adelman, who has been in the league for 30 years. “Not only because I grew up watching my dad play in it, but because it’s almost like a fraternity. We battle on the field and we scream at each other on the field. But off the field, after playing with each other for years, we become good friends.”