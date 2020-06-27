Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream has temporarily closed its Beachwood location due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on the location’s Facebook page, the shop closed June 26 and is currently doing a CDC-approved, deep-cleaning process through the end of today, June 27. The shop will remain closed until June 28. The employee’s last day of work was June 23, and they have been self-quarantining.
“We want to share with our customers that one of our team members at our Beachwood shop has tested positive for COVID-19,” the post said. “We have closed our shop for two days, June 26 and June 27, to thoroughly clean and disinfect according to CDC guidelines.”
If customers have an online pre-order or cake order to pick up at the Beachwood location during the closing, call the Van Aken shop in Shaker Heights for assistance at 216-450-1129.
Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream was created by brothers Pete and Mike Mitchell, and has eight locations across northeast Ohio.
The Beachwood location is at 2101 Richmond Road.